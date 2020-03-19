Greater Jefferson County and surrounding community leaders and their staffs say they have been working diligently assessing and preparing for the potential of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) spread to the region through regular calls to update, communicate and collaborate.
The group said it is working well and feels prepared to respond to community needs.
The community leaders added that they are united in asking members of the community to please stay home.
"Right now, it is of the upmost importance to use social distancing," they said. "You’re potentially putting yourself and others in harm’s way by going out and circulating through the community."
Some good examples of social distancing are working from home; visiting loved ones by electronic device instead of in person; and canceling or postponing conferences, meetings and events.
"With technology, it is easy for people to stay connected while staying safe and at home," they said. "There are limited capacity and resources of our community departments and programs, and if people do not follow social distancing, we are putting those capacities at great risk. If everyone follows this practice the risk of spreading COVID-19 (coronavirus) is reduced."
The Jefferson County group consists of Jefferson County Emergency Management director Donna Haugom, Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, Jefferson County Health Department director Gail Scott, Jefferson County Human Services director Kathi Cauley, United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties executive director Megan Hartwick, Fort HealthCare CEO Michael Wallace, Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation President Tina Crave, Watertown Regional Medical Center CEO Richard Keddington, Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, Village of Johnson Creek Administrator Kyle Ellefson, Fort Atkinson City Manager Matt Trebatoski, Waterloo Mayor Mo Hansen, Lake Mills City Manager Steve Wilke, Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag, and JKefferson County Board of Supervisors CChair James Schroeder.
