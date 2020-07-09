These stories are part of a series exploring the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on members of the Fort Atkinson community.
Eric Robinson
My name is Eric Robinson and I am the director of the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson. Like many, my work life and personal life haven’t changed in some ways, but in others, it might never be the same.
A looming question in my life has become “is this the right thing to do”? Whether during the first moments of the pandemic starting to reach into our community or at home and trying to take over as the teacher of one of my sons while continuing to do work from home. We all have so much to balance and react to at this time — sometimes more then we want to.
In my work role, I felt internal pressure to make the “correct” decisions and be mindful of everyone I work with, and as Covid-19 began to hit home here, I spent endless time trying to use my craft as an information expert to understand what we were going to deal with and how to give a clear path for how to work in an unforeseen environment. There is a secret magic to the folks I work with, though, that laid the groundwork for our future.
As we came up with our plans to close, work from home, and prepare for an uncertain future, the librarians here did what they do best. They adapted quickly, and envisioned doing things we had never done before, nor felt wholly comfortable trying. They were compassionate and caring.
The question “is this the right thing to do?” is becoming easier to answer, even though the decisions fell to us more than we had anticipated. I try to be informed about the facts we know at the moment, and continue to make the most educated choices. But at the end of the day, my gut feeling and intuition are what I rely on most.
I hope you, too, can answer this question more easily in the future. Be compassionate, be respectful to others and realize your choices can have an impact on others. As polarizing as so much feels right now, I hope we can continue to work through these issues without shaming or judging one another so much that real harm is done to the fabric of this wonderful community
Mason Becker
My name is Mason Becker. As a husband, father, small business owner and local elected official, the coronavirus pandemic has been a challenging time for my family, for my business and for our community.
My wife and I grappled with homeschooling our children as she worked from home (and now have a newfound appreciation for teachers). I was laid off from work for three weeks, and like so many had to navigate an archaic unemployment system (unlike so many of my neighbors, I am grateful to have received short-term unemployment).
We remain concerned about our family’s health, as both our sons are on medications for asthma-type issues. Thankfully, everyone in our family is healthy.
As a business owner, it was a hard balance to keep a business going, while keeping our employees and customers as safe as possible. I’m grateful to everyone who continues to patronize our locations and abide by social distancing.
This is my third term serving on the Fort Atkinson City Council, once again as president, and it’s been very different. We had to say goodbye to outgoing council member Jude Hartwick and welcome newcomer Brandon Housley via a Zoom meeting. Our community is very blessed to have dedicated personnel who have been flexible in continuing to do their jobs and manage this crisis.
Finally, I will add that as a state Assembly candidate, this was not the type of campaign I envisioned. The house parties and door-knocking we planned have been replaced by a fully digital campaign. We continue to reach voters daily, but I miss the ability to hear your concerns, what’s important to you, and how we can return to results in Madison without a computer screen separating us.
I think our community is to be commended for how so many people pulled together during this time. I have gotten calls from residents, concerned about their elderly shut-in neighbors. I’m proud of the diligence we’ve shown in observing social distancing and wearing masks.
The sacrifices we’ve made have been — and will continue to be — worth it. Thank you for helping save lives!
Mark Chaney
My name is Mark Chaney, and I am the parent of two fifth-graders, the husband of a health-care worker, and a member of the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of my life. At the beginning of the pandemic, my immediate concern was for the educational community here in Fort Atkinson. Were the schools going to close? If so, when? Fortunately, that decision was made for us.
Next was worrying about whether we could effectively pull off an online-only curriculum. This has been an enormous undertaking involving a lot of hard work from a lot of people in the district. Looking back, I think we should all feel proud of how well things came together, given the circumstances.
I’m also very proud of what the school district has done to provide various kinds of assistance to vulnerable members of our school community. As a member of the school board, I was (and continue to be) concerned about those students for whom school is a safe place, a place of connection — more than just a place of learning. The school district, in conjunction with the community of Fort Atkinson, have stepped up to meet these challenges.
As a parent, this essentially has been a return to the days when I was a stay-at-home dad to my twins before they went to school. Long days spent feeding and entertaining two active boys and doing all the other things that a parent has to do when home with their kids.
This new normal isn’t easy for any of us. It is heartbreaking to experience pandemic life through my kids’ eyes. Kids are resilient, but these are their formative years. They can’t see their friends, they can’t participate in extracurricular activities and they can’t get the same quality education right now that they deserve. My boys will be entering middle school in the fall. They didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to their elementary school days and they won’t have a “normal” transition to middle school, which is hard for most kids on a good day.
Finally, not only as a concerned community member, but particularly as a spouse of a front-line health-care worker, I hope that our experiences over the last four months inspire changes in how we go about our daily lives. Common-sense changes like washing our hands and staying home when sick; and what are hopefully shorter-term changes, like wearing a mask when in public and maintaining social distancing. We need to trust the medical community. We need to continue following the guidance of the CDC.
This isn’t the first pandemic our society has been through and it won’t be the last. Now more than ever, we need to take into consideration how our personal choices and actions affect others around us.
We are all equally tired of pandemic life. If you don’t feel like wearing a mask or social distancing for whatever reason, think for a moment about the medically high-risk person next to you at the grocery store; or the restaurant employee who feels unsafe, but will lose their job or go unpaid if they don’t come to work; or the health-care workers and other first responders who put themselves in harm’s way every day as part of their job.
Our community will get through this. I just hope that we learn a few lessons along the way.
