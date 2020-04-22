JEFFERSON — Every day, there are phone calls to be made.
The coronavirus does not take weekends off, and neither do the people throughout the state who are tracking its spread.
As soon as a person in Jefferson County is diagnosed with coronavirus, the phone calls begin — first to the person with the virus, then to everyone with whom he or she has come in contact.
If a family member has it, all the people they live with must be contacted and asked where they have been and whether they have had any symptoms. Then the past few days of their lives are retraced.
“Go find out where they work. Where did they go? All those questions are used to identify the next set of people we contact,” said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department.
All this contact tracing is being done to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19.
Scott and her team work tirelessly following these steps, creating data to help build a clear picture of how and where COVID-19 is spreading locally and sharing that information with the state Department of Health Services.
Medium- or high-risk people who come in contact with a person who has tested positive are told to go into quarantine for 14 days.
With Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement Monday that the state is ramping up testing with a possible 85,000 tests per week, contact tracing also is ramping up, Scott said.
In Jefferson County, there have been 668 case investigations for contract tracing. Of those, 594 people tested negative.
There have been 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, along with 17 probable cases, so far. And 16 of those with the virus have recovered and been released from isolation, Scott said.
When contact tracing started in the county, she said, most of the first cases were from people who had been traveling.
“As time went on, we got, ‘no, I haven’t been anywhere, only out and about in Jefferson County.’ That’s when we said there was community spread,” she recalled.
“That’s when things switched over. Yes, it’s out in the community and people are not necessarily getting it from another place,” Scott added.
When people receive a call from the Jefferson County Health Department having had a coronavirus test at the doctor’s office, they are told whether it was positive or negative. If the test is positive, the Health Department then asks them questions to retrace their steps two days before they displayed any symptoms.
The initial call to someone who has had a positive test can last up to a few hours,” Scott explained. Then their steps are retraced, and data is kept tracking the case.
With all positive cases, the person is asked to go into quarantine. Others in the household must decide for themselves what to do.
“We have had situations where a family member stayed home and (another) family member had gone elsewhere,” Scott said of living situations.
The criteria all involved must meet to be cleared, she noted, include showing no symptoms for a set amount of time.
“What we are finding is the ones we called so far are really doing a good job,” Scott said. “And it’s only to their advantage to do that and not have it spread.”
The Jefferson County Health Department also has received calls about groups of people who might be gathering and businesses that might not be meeting standard precautions during this pandemic. And all those cases are forwarded to the local police department or Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to handle.
“They have been wonderful,” Scott said of working with the law enforcement agencies.
Evers’ order Monday spelled out the criteria that must be met before schools and businesses can reopen in the state. It recommends a phased reopening, triggered by a 14-day decline in positive COVID-19 cases, along with progress in bolstering testing, tracing and tracking the coronavirus.
And more tracing of the virus will mean more work for the county.
“I can tell you right now there can’t be longer days,” the health officer said.
“Once this ramps up, we will not have the capability and the state knows that,” Scott said of additional tracing.
“We have a great partnership with Fort HealthCare and we are training two of their school nurses to join in contact tracing really soon.”
To help the county with tracing, she has heard from Evers that the state plans to hire 1,000 additional tracers to work with local health departments to track all the data.
And as the economy opens again slowly, the need for more contract tracing could increase.
While some people in the state are calling for bars and restaurants to reopen by May 1, there also is a fight taking place in the state Legislature.
Republicans asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to block an extension of the Democratic governor’s stay-at-home order. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald asked the conservative-controlled high court to take the case directly.
Protests against the order have popped up around the state, with one scheduled for Friday at the state Capitol.
“It’s about power,” Evers said of the Republican-controlled Legislature. “If they win, they get it. Political power should not trump life.”
He implored the conservative justices to “do the right thing” and rule in his administration’s favor.
“I just accepted the biggest Republican in the country, his plan, because it’s a rational plan,” Evers said. “Now, if the state Republicans don’t think Donald Trump is appropriate, they can deal with Donald Trump, I guess.”
To date, 242 people have died in Wisconsin and more than 4,600 have tested positive. There were 358 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, a decline of 83 patients over the past seven days.
The decision when to reopen businesses needs to be data-driven, Scott said. And not driven by emotion.
“We all know people need to get back to work,” Scott said. “We all know people who have been severely affected in their lives.
“We want to make sure data is available so we can move on through the phases the government has set up,” she added.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
