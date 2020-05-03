JEFFERSON — As Governor Tony Evers takes Wisconsinites through the Badger Bounce Back program and opens the state up in phases, Jefferson County residents need to continue to take measures to ensure public safety.
Fort HealthCare and the Jefferson County Health Department, under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control are recommending wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as all stores — including supermarkets, home improvement stores, big box retailers, local establishments as well as pharmacies — and especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Gail Scott, Jefferson County Health Department director and health officer, said that wearing the face covering is a simple way to add protection for yourself as well as others.
She said that the CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who might have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or a person who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Scott said that the cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
How do I wear a cloth face covering?
Cloth face coverings should:
• Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.
• Be secured with ties or ear loops.
• Include multiple layers of fabric.
• Allow for breathing without restriction.
• Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Should cloth face coverings be washed or otherwise cleaned regularly? How regularly?
Yes. They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.
How does one safely sterilize/clean a cloth face covering?
A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering.
How does one safely remove a used cloth face covering?
Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and they should wash their hands immediately after removing.
There are several sew and no-sew options of face coverings posted on the CDC, Jefferson County Health Department and Fort HealthCare’s websites. They include:
• https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
• https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/departments/health/jefferson_county_covid-19_news.
• \https://www.forthealthcare.com/covid-19-information/.
“As the weather gets nicer outside, it is important to remember we all still need to take precautions and protect ourselves against the virus,” Scott said. “Keep up the great work!”
State cases increase
Meanwhile, Wisconsin health officials on Sunday confirmed another jump in new COVID-19 cases.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 304 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s total to 7,964 cases. Wisconsin recorded five new deaths from the disease, bringing the state’s total to 339.
Milwaukee County’s coronavirus death toll rose to 187 as of Sunday morning after four new deaths were reported. Milwaukee County reports 3,249 cases, an increase of more than 100 since Saturday.
Jefferson County, meanwhile, was holding steady, with 40 confirmed cases of the virus and no deaths.
Gov. Tony Evers on Sunday announced additional drive-through coronavirus test sites in northwestern Wisconsin. The testing sites are in areas with a lack of access to testing or where additional testing is needed because of high rates of COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
