Administering the coronavirus vaccine to Wisconsin residents took another step forward Thursday as state health officials said they hope to receive nearly 50,000 doses my mid-December.
This news comes on the heels of a grim milestone this week, as 50 Jefferson County residents have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March.
“We have 50 deaths now,” stated Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department. “It is a mixture of people who were residing in long-term care facilities and in the community.”
Gov. Tony Evers wrote to the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asking that Wisconsin be prioritized for vaccine distribution, so the state’s 450,000 health care workers can be vaccinated.
The state’s plan to distribute the vaccine prioritizes front-line workers who have been exposed to COVID patients. Also, residents of long-term care facilities, people over the age of 65 and some essential workers will be the first offered the vaccine.
“The next few months will be a critical time for our state,” Evers said at a news conference.
The governor made the case to prioritize Wisconsin and pass a federal aid bill that would send more than half a billion dollars to the state.
On Thursday, the Department of Health Services reported another 4,618 cases of the virus as the state nears the 400,000 mark of positive cases.
The case numbers have subsided in the state over the last few weeks when there were more than 7,000 cases per day, placing Wisconsin among the top outbreaks in the nation. Since then, cases have ticked downward leading up to Thanksgiving, when health officials feared large gatherings could lead to further spread.
“We should see observable (cases) starting today (from the holiday), but we have already heard from our staff that the cases they are calling are related to the holiday gatherings,” said Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist with the Jefferson County Health Department. “Theoretically, we should definitely see an increase from current levels.”
Jakvani said looking at county and state coronavirus case numbers, the drop in cases is not as significant as it looks because fewer people are getting tested and less PCR tests — that are more reliable at concluding a person is positive for the virus — are being used. There are more rapid tests being used that are less reliable, he said, with many of those probable for the virus, but not confirmed.
That is detracting from the number of cases reported as confirmed, he said.
“Right now, if you look at the county graphs, or the state overall, it looks like there has been a huge drop in new cases per day,” Jakvani said. “While there has been a drop from the levels of new cases per day that we were previously seeing, the real drop is not as huge.”
He did say it is a significant difference from weeks earlier when Jefferson County was seeing 75 to 90 cases a day.
There have been 5,485 cases of the virus in Jefferson County since March.
Testing sites continue to see high a number of people getting tested in the county.
The testing site at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has conducted 6,500 tests since the site opened on Nov. 9. The site is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Kris Russell Volleyball Arena in the Williams Center, 907 W. Schwager Drive, Whitewater. Anyone 5 years and older can get a free, fast COVID-19 test.
Preregistration is required at doineedacovid19test.com. People will receive their results within 15 minutes.
Also, Fair Park in Jefferson is holding a testing site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Also on Thursday, Evers said Wisconsin restaurants and small businesses affected by the pandemic will receive $45 million in grants. Eligible businesses will get $20,000 by the end of the year.
