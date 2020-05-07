JEFFERSON — Even as some Jefferson County residents still await their first payment of unemployment insurance, the state issued a stark warning Thursday that funds could run dry by October.
The state Department of Workforce Development released three scenarios showing how long the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund could last. And at the current rate of 320,000 claims per week in the state, the $1.8 billion in funds would run out by Oct. 11.
With an average weekly benefit of $325, the state is seeing almost 200-percent more claims than in the first weeks of the 2011 Great Recession that marked the last time Wisconsin had to borrow money from the federal government to fund unemployment checks.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shutter many businesses, claims are growing each week, with 423 people filing last week alone in Jefferson County.
Since Gov. Tony Evers issued the Safer-at-Home order on March 24, unemployment claims have skyrocketed. And getting claims processed has been a busy job.
“Any time there is an issue on a claim that needs to be reviewed, we need to investigate to determine if someone is eligible for benefits under the law, and an eligibility determination cannot be made until each issue is resolved,” said Tyler Tichenor of the Department of Workforce Development. “With record levels of claims, the department is doing all we can to get through our workload, including bringing on hundreds of additional staff over the next several weeks.”
There currently are 6,653 people who have filed for unemployment in Jefferson County this year, with 82 percent of those claims having come in during the last seven weeks.
The county saw a surge at the end of March with more than a 1,000 people applying for unemployment for two consecutive weeks, but numbers have declined steadily each since.
“With almost a half- million applications received since the onset of COVID-19, we continue to navigate uncharted waters,” said DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman.
“DWD is adding hundreds of new staff, multiple outside vendors, and working overtime to process and analyze the claims to help as many Wisconsinites as fast as possible.”
As for those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic, the process of distributing the extra $600 per week in federal benefits continues, as well.
“Anyone who is eligible for an unemployment payment is eligible to receive the $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation,” Tichenor said.
That federal program provides an emergency increase of an extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits. So if a person qualifies for $325 a week, he or she would receive $925 a week total.
For those receiving benefits on April 29, the state began making payments this week and expected to be complete by Friday.
People who lost their job or whose hours or pay was reduced are eligible for the full amount of the extra federal payments that run through July 25.
The number of claims per week in the state peaked at the end of March. And more than 500,000 people have filed a claim in the state.
