On a damp morning, Mark Marquart glances over the trays of bag lunches and makes sure everything is ready to go.
He is standing outside Barrie Elementary School under a small canopy at 11 a.m. as the first person pulls up and is met with a smile.
“How many you need today, two?” he says, hustling back to a tall cart to pick up a breakfast that includes a bagel and a build-your-own pizza lunch. A moment later, he grabs some milk to wash it all down.
For two hours each day, Marquart and Sigrid Reich are out in this parking lot at the Fort Atkinson school handing out meals for children up to age 18 — Monday through Friday — for the foreseeable future.
“We never turn anybody away. Doesn’t matter, high school or grade school,” he says as the next few vehicles pull in.
They arrive by cars and vans filled with parents and children — and one even shows up via stroller.
“Hi. Looks like we got a car full today,” he says to the next in line as he hands milk and food through the window.
“There you be. Two, hot off the press. Be safe.”
For parents and students in Fort Atkinson, getting a lunch each day makes things feel a little bit normal. And getting to see friendly faces is the something extra that you simply can’t pack in a lunch.
For four years, Marquart has worked at the high school serving lunches and he now is part of a crew of workers who help prepare meals in an assembly line with a menu that changes each day. While everyone has until 1 p.m. to pick up meals at both Barrie and Luther elementary schools, the day starts early for Marquart and Reich, who are part of the pre-packaging.
Marquart says he loves his job, and they are a tight group of people who work together. His daughter is a sophomore at the high school, and he has gotten to know the students who have a nickname for him.
“They call me ‘Lunch Lady Mark, he says with a smile, adding they will often ask what’s on the menu today.
“They treat me with respect, and I treat them with respect,” he adds.
As people who might be feeling a little lonely having to stay home from work or school during the coronavirus outbreak, stopping at the lunch “grab and go” provides a bit of a break.
Rachel Brom decided to forgo transportation on Thursday and take her two children in a stroller, getting in some steps as well as lunch.
By afternoon, the sky had filled with rain, but that doesn’t stop this group from getting the meals to those who need it.
As the COVID-19 virus to closes restaurants and businesses, making streets seem a little desolate, the “grab and go” provides two hours a day in which there is a sense of community ... yet at a safe distance with no one getting out of the car unless they come by foot or stroller.
As of Thursday afternoon, 29 people had been tested for the virus in Jefferson County and all the results have come back negative, according to Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department.
And getting out each day to pick up something to eat is something many still are choosing to do, finding area restaurants and bars still offering carry-out or drive-thru service. Some even are offering delivery.
While many school districts are planning on going to a curbside pickup for breakfast and lunches, some like Fort Atkinson have been doing this since Monday.
Marquart said they are trying to figure out what to do for those who live outside the city and can’t make the trip to town. And while they are only offering curbside pickup, one person called who was not able to make it to the school.
So Marquart drove a meal over to the family.
After they complete service each afternoon, there remains a lot of prep work to be done for the next day.
“We packed 160 (for today),” Reich said of the bag lunches.
There is a rumor that they might try to offer a hot lunch, Marquart said. But that is not confirmed yet.
As he greets each person who drives up, Marquart is in his element, even joking at times to draw a smile.
“Look for my bill in the mail,” he says, handing out the next lunch.
“Stay healthy,” he adds as they roll up their window and pull away.
While this is a job for them Marquart and Reich, it also instills a great sense of pride in helping others.
“We don’t want to make a habit of this,” Marquart joked. “But it’s kind of like packing lunches for a fieldtrip.”
Although they work for the district, what makes this more than a job is knowing that the students are getting food, Reich said.
“We have so many people saying ‘thank you, thank you, thank you,’” Marquart said. “But this is Fort Atkinson.”
