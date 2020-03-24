Need a ride? Hail a cab!
Brown Cab, that is!
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, people needing a lift somewhere in and around the Fort Atkinson area still can call the taxicab company to come pick them up.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Brown Cab, 735 Madison Ave. in Fort Atkinson, remains open seven days a week, but is operating with slightly reduced hours in view of recent closings and cancellations, and people generally isolating themselves at home.
“We’ve had a lot of people call concerned that we’re not going to be open because this is their only way to get around,” said Tina Brown, dispatch/driver supervisor. “So, for that essential travel for them, we are their only way to get there.”
Brown Cab’s customers, she said, predominantly are senior citizens — among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus (COVID-19) — as well as some disabled persons.
Therefore, the company is taking several extra precautions to safeguard not only the health of its passengers, but its drivers, as well, by wiping down cab surfaces with sanitizing solution between each passenger trip.
“We’re spraying down the cabs after each person, wiping the handles,” Brown said, emphasizing that the company no longer is offering shared rides for the foreseeable future. “We are only taking one (passenger) at a time with the exception of if you’re traveling, like, husband and wife; then we’ll take you both together. But we are definitely not taking groups of people or doing shared rides for right now.”
She said drivers are sanitizing all touchable surfaces of their cab, such as the steering wheel, dashboard and doors — and anything the passenger might have touched — with Clorox and Lysol wipes, and providing plenty of hand sanitizer for themselves and passengers. They also have been instructed to do a thorough wipe-down of their vehicle before and after their shifts.
“We’re actually going to try and use some other solution with some peroxide and aloe vera, so we’re trying to up the game a little bit with different solutions,” added John Will, fleet manager. “And if we use Clorox bleach, we’re just afraid that personal clothing will get damaged, and the seats and the cars will get a bit more damaged.”
Lately, most of the drivers are restricting the passenger to the back seat, the dispatcher/driver supervisor said, noting, however, that the partition separating the front and back seats remains open.
“Most drivers are requesting that they (the passenger) ride in the back,” Brown pointed out.
And the drivers, seated in close proximity to their passenger, are protecting themselves from possible COVID-19 exposure by practicing good hygiene between trips.
“They are not wearing masks, but they’re washing their hands after they touch any money or anything, washing their hands after every ride,” Brown noted. “We’ve got hand sanitizer in there for them.”
In recent wakes, Brown Cab has experienced a decline in ridership due to coronavirus fears and the imperative for social isolation.
“We really right now are seeing most people only going out for essential travel,” Brown said, “so we’ve had quite a decline in ridership.”
And the cab service’s passengers, particularly seniors, mostly are requesting rides to and from the supermarket, to their places of employment, financial institutions and to essential medical appointments.
“We’re still helping people with their groceries (to their front door), but obviously we’re trying to limit how far we area, the distance we are, between people,” Brown assured.
Additionally, she said, Brown Cab can accommodate disabled individuals in a wheelchair or physically incapacitated, to get around town through use of a special, handicapped-accessible van.
“We don’t take anybody in and out of their wheelchair — they ride in their wheelchair,” Brown said. “We have special straps that strap the wheelchair down.”
Will elaborated that the vans are equipped with a rear ramp that folds down.
“We put the two straps up in the front and then roll the wheelchair up into the compartment, put the rear straps on and then make sure they (passenger) are restrained with the proper restraints,” he explained.
Although Brown Cab still has adequate drivers on staff, Brown said the coronavirus has prompted a few of them to decline continuing to offer their services. Conversely, she said, the cab fleet’s remaining drivers are making fewer drives of late.
Brown Cab’s normal service area is anywhere within the city limits of Fort Atkinson, but the company offers out-of-town trips up to a mile or so, always at the dispatcher’s discretion, but seldom more than five miles past the city limits, usually for an extra charge.
Beyond that, the company serves greater Jefferson County, including Edgerton, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills and Whitewater, as well as Dodge and Fond du Lac counties through its affiliated companies.
In Jefferson, Brown Cab is part of the Cab Rides for the Elderly program, transporting Jefferson seniors to and from their daily appointments and meal sites. As part of that nonprofit’s program, the seniors are offered tickets which can be redeemed for free cab rides.
Asked if the company recently has seen a surge in ridership among Jefferson seniors seeking to redeem those free tickets — as opposed to those seniors who do not have any — Brown said that is something the company needs to explore more.
“We’ve just seen, in general, lower ridership and less elderly people going out,” she observed.
Should the state or federal government impose any additional orders restricting all travel, unless deemed absolutely necessary, the cab company will be limited even further. Already, it has had to scale back its hours.
“We have had to reduce our weekend hours,” Brown said. “We used to be open until 2:30 a.m. — now we’re down to 11 p.m. We might end up having to reduce our hours a little bit more if there are more restrictions.”
Meanwhile, throughout this coronavirus outbreak, Brown Cab drivers are available and willing to help local and area residents, in need of transportation, get around town as safely and efficiently as possible.
“We are here to help to give rides, and we’re trying to protect the clients and customers as best as we can in this situation,” Will said. “We are trying to improve (our services) every day.”
