MADISON (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers signaled Tuesday that it might be another month before he starts relaxing social distancing mandates.
His stay-at-home order is set to expire on April 24. Evers said lifting it won’t be “like flipping a switch.,” and he wants to be sure more testing is available, there’s better tracking of sick people and enough protective gear for health-care workers before he’ll consider allowing businesses to open.
and easing social distancing restrictions.
He added that it’s unlikely schools will reopen, but he hasn’t made a final decision yet.
“I would fully expect another couple of weeks, a month, before we are in a position to actually say we’re ahead of the curve here, and after that, we can start thinking about how we can relax things,” Evers told the television station.
The virus had killed 170 people in Wisconsin and infected more than 3,500 as of Tuesday.
