The coolers were stacked with numbers written on the side, then loaded onto the first school bus that soon set out to deliver its precious cargo.
On Wednesday morning, with the sun shining for a change, workers at the high school in Fort Atkinson were well into their day prepping for another round of deliveries.
Normally these buses in front of the school would be filled with students on their way to another day of classes.
But these days when a bus takes off, there are no students on board. Drivers have become part of a complex food-delivery service to bring breakfast and lunch to students and children.
Since the start of April, Fort Atkinson residents have been fed workers dedicated to make sure no one under the age of 18 is going hungry.
When schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16, area dieticians quickly tried to create a plan to get lunches to those who needed it.
Mark Marquart was standing outside Barrie Elementary School under a small canopy in those early days of delivering lunches as people pulled up and were met with a smile.
Back then, they packed 160 lunches for the day.
But the program soon started booming, and there was only one way to get all these meals to the people who need them — delivery.
By the start of April, the number of breakfast and lunches school staff were making shot to 1,000.
“And it’s been going up steadily. Here we are a month later and we’re doing over 1,400,” said Christina Oswald, director of nutrition services for the School District of Fort Atkinson.
And with each of those people receiving breakfast and lunch, that’s 2,800 meals made each day at two locations: the middle and high schools, where staff and volunteers work in assembly lines set up in the commons to make meals to be delivered the next day.
“We had to add staff. With the hours we had, we could not produce that many meals,” Oswald said. “So, the support staff helps us build.”
The challenge, she said, is finding storage for all this food.
“Although it looks like we have large coolers and freezers, when you start building those numbers, it really fills what we have,” she said.
To help out, Jones Dairy Farm has loaned the school a refrigerated truck that is filled with 14,000 cartons of milk that arrive each Tuesday for a week’s supply.
As the number of people signing up for meals grew, Oswald said, there was a need for a new plan. And delivery was the best option.
“We stopped our distribution sites. I was just a little concerned about my staff and all the contact with all the community,” she said. “From a safety standpoint, we really just felt that we would do better if we could take them to the home.”
As people gravitated toward delivery, Oswald said, it made sense to go to that option to hit all those families that need the meals.
Today, a bus route looks like any other route on a normal day for a driver picking up students. But since these times are anything but normal, the drivers now are part of the food service team.
Oswald said meals are planned out for about a month, with options to change meal plans.
“But we don’t publish that because of changes. Vendors are running into supply issues. We run into quality produce issues,” she said. “We have to mix it up.”
Since the meals don’t require a lot of fresh meat, the shortage that is happening around the country is not hurting this program.
The day starts at 6:30 a.m. for Oswald’s team, with additional staff arriving a half-hour later. Everyone is wearing masks and gloves as they assemble meals, standing far apart for social distancing.
“Meal building happens at the high school and we have staff at the middle school portioning all fruits, veggies and condiments,” Oswald said.
And there even is one person assigned to counting all meals for 1,420 people. That accounts for 580 families.
For anyone who has not signed up, anyone in the Fort Atkinson area up to 18 years old is eligible, whether he or she is a student here or not. Even toddlers are welcomed.
“If they sign up by noon on Thursday, they can make the route,” Oswald said of the following week.
There also is a chance for accommodating dietary restrictions.
To sign up for the program visit fortschools.org.
