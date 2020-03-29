GREEN BAY — Skogen’s Festival Foods is donating $200,000 to be divided among United Way organizations in the Wisconsin communities it serves.
“These are unprecedented times, so we don’t know where the greatest needs will be as we navigate the impacts of Covid-19,” said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods. “The United Way has been a trusted partner of Festival Foods for decades. It is a great organization that matches local community resources with community needs.”
Among the United Way’s services are helping individuals and families secure food, shelter and childcare, along with providing countless other services, he said.
“These are the building blocks for a good quality life, and we are confident that this gift will be used efficiently to help the most people and support our local communities,” Skogen added. Founded in 1946 as Skogen’s IGA, Festival Foods is a Wisconsin family- and employee-owned grocer that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, and to providing guests with exceptional service and value. The company began operating as Festival Foods in 1990 and today employs more than 7,500 full- and part-time associates. The company currently operates 33 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin.
