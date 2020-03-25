JEFFERSON — Jefferson County has recorded its fifth confirmed case of coronavirus, health officials reported Wednesday.
Jefferson County Health Department director Gail Scott said late Wednesday morning that of the five cases, two are county residents who traveled domestically and two are people who have contacts to cases.
She said the fifth case likely is a contact to a case; however, the exposure was unknown as he or she still was being interviewed.
Scott emphasized that the five cases did not represent community spread.
Jefferson County has had 77 tests come back negative, she added.
Statewide, 586 of 10,089 tests have come back positive, with six deaths. Confirmed cases of coronavirus in surrounding counties number three in Dodge, five in Walworth, four in Rock, 42 in Waukesha and 88 Dane.
Scott emphasized that to detect and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, health-care providers and the Jefferson County Health Department are using the latest guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to perform a health assessment and decide whether testing and/or monitoring someone for COVID-19 is recommended.
This involves a thorough investigation, prompt notification of positive cases and follow-up with close contacts, Scott said.
The process might start with someone who has either had symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, or has been a close contact of someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection. This person with symptoms or known exposure should contact his or her health-care provider by telephone to receive medical evaluation. If it is a medical emergency due to severe symptoms, the person would seek emergency care. Either the health provider or the emergency provider would assess whether the person needs to be tested for COVID-19 or other illness.
“There are specific criteria for testing or not testing,” Scott said. “That is why it is really important to talk to your medical provider.”
If COVID-19 testing is warranted for a person, a specimen is collected carefully by a health-care provider wearing personal protective equipment and then sent to one of the laboratories in Wisconsin that has been identified as a test site.
“When a test is done, the person and medical information related to this test are entered into the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System,” Scott said, noting that WEDSS is a secure, web-based system designed to facilitate reporting, investigation and surveillance of communicable diseases in the state.
“Health-care facilities and health departments have designated health-care workers, such as infection preventionists and public health nurses, who have access to WEDSS strictly for the purpose of reporting and investigating reportable communicable diseases,” she said. “The extent of information that we are allowed to give out about a case is very limited under HIPAA, and generally would include only a person’s county of residence.”
If the circumstances call for more information to be shared, that would be decided on a case-by-case basis after consultation with the state Department of Health Services.
Meanwhile, the county’s public health nurses — who, along with Scott, are on call during nights and weekends — frequently check WEDSS for updates.
“The person who met criteria for COVID-19 testing is considered a PUI, or person under investigation,” Scott explained. “Our staff will see them in WEDSS and make an initial call with that person, ideally the same day as COVID-19 testing was performed. During that initial call, our staff offers education on COVID-19, makes sure that isolation measures are in place, and assesses the patient’s risk level for COVID-19 infection.
“This risk is determined by looking at the medical provider’s notes in WEDSS and conducting an interview by phone with the patient,” she continued. “They are asked about any recent travel, contact with anyone with COVID-19, and symptom history. We make sure to ask if the patient has what they need to stay in isolation at least until lab results are back and will do further intervention as needed.”
Anyone being tested for COVID-19 is asked to self-isolate immediately for 14 days from the date of testing or until lab results come back. This means not going to work, school, or any other activity, and it also staying away from others in the home whenever possible. A person’s length of isolation is determined by his or her risk level for COVID-19.
“The nurses also contact the person who tests negative and, depending on the circumstances, will let them know when they can be released from quarantine,” Scott said.
Some persons who test negative might still need to be quarantined for 14 days from date of testing due to their risk level.
“When I get a call for a positive lab result, it gets assigned to one of our nurses on call who is specially trained to do follow up. They contact the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and conduct contact tracing,” Scott said. “Contact tracing is extremely important and entails a thorough questionnaire from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to find out where our confirmed case has been, when their symptoms started, and look at who they were in close contact when potentially contagious. Have they been at work? Have they traveled somewhere? Our nurses will contact all of the person’s close contacts by phone call as soon as possible. It could be a lot of people.”
“Rest assured, with the assistance of the patient, a person who has been in contact with them enough to be considered a close contact will be notified about it. We will let them know,” Scott said. “The information of these close contacts is also protected by HIPAA, so we do not share information about them with the general public.”
Meanwhile, Scott shared the following key messages from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:
• Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it’s important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing.
• Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.
• Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick.
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
• Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact.
• We all need to work together to flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19.
• If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211; visit 211Wisconsin.org; or call 211.
Call volumes are high, so please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.
• If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.