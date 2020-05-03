The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled Rhythm on the River, its end-of-summer block party slated for Saturday, Aug. 22.
In a message to the community released Friday, the chamber noted that, "after much deliberation and with heavy hearts," the chamber board of directors officially canceled the music fest "due to safety concerns around the COVID-19 virus, consultations with the Jefferson County Health Department and the City of Fort Atkinson."
The board unanimously agreed that the most socially responsible option was to cancel the event, it added.
"While we treasure the event and the community it creates in Fort Atkinson each August, we simply cannot put our friends, families and community members at risk by hosting this gathering in this uncertain time," the chamber continued. "It is disappointing to cancel Rhythm on the River for the first time in 18 years; however, sponsors and volunteers are already making plans for Rhythm on the River 2021."
In the meantime, the chamber said, its directors are exploring ideas for alternate chamber fundraisers later this year.
The organization noted that, due to the Safer-at-Home and social distancing orders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, other chamber events have gone virtual, such as Lemonade Day and the community premier of "Discover Wisconsin’s" Fort Atkinson episode, scheduled for Friday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. And the Fort Atkinson Farmers Market begins Saturday, May 9, with social-distancing restrictions.
'Discover Wisconsin'
A project that has been in the works since 2018 is set to virtually air to the community via an online Facebook Premiere Party. The public may tune into Facebook on Friday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. to watch an early viewing of Fort Atkinson’s Discover Wisconsin episode.
A virtual invitation will be shared on the chamber’s Facebook page. As part of the episode’s promotion, trivia questions about featured businesses and locations are being posted on prior to the virtual premiere and even during the half-hour episode. A winner will be randomly chosen for each question to win a gift card from a local business.
Discover Wisconsin is the nation’s longest-running tourism show focused on showcasing Wisconsin's treasures around the state. Beginning in 2018, a Discover Wisconsin host and camera crew visited, interviewed and captured the beauty of Fort Atkinson. The goal of this episode was to highlight the wide variety of recreational opportunities available year-round, and the unique stories of the people behind the businesses and activities in Fort Atkinson.
“We are so excited to share the finished product of Fort Atkinson’s Discover Wisconsin episode,” said Fort Atkinson chamber tourism manager Katie Carey. “I think the episode perfectly captures the essence of Fort Atkinson — the sense of community, the natural beauty, and the hidden gems people might not know about. We are so thankful for all the community members and businesses who helped make this a possibility.”
Along with the episode, the partnership between Fort Atkinson and Discover Wisconsin will continue to drive tourism to this area through social media, blog posts, mentions on The Cabin podcast, and a to-be-announced giveaway, she said. Jefferson County as a whole has been getting quite a bit of publicity from Discover Wisconsin, since several area communities have also been featured this year.
Fort Atkinson’s episode will widely air to the public on Saturday, May 16. For a listing of broadcast network times and channels, visit http://discoverwisconsin.com/broadcast-guide/. Discover Wisconsin episodes can also be streamed on YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Smart TV, IOS and Android app. The episode will also be available for viewing after the initial air date on the Chamber’s website at https://fortchamber.com/.
Lemonade Day
The chamber has postponed Lemonade Day 2020, originally planned for May 2. However, the National Lemonade Day office has made it possible for children from any city or town to participate in this year’s event, virtually.
Lemonade Day workbooks have been converted into a full virtual, interactive town called Lemonopolis. Lemonopolis offers parents, teachers, mentors and students a free, fun and engaging remote learning resource.
“Videogames are the latest technology to help teach the next generation about science, engineering and, of course, entrepreneurship,” Kelley Westphal, chamber projects manager, explained. “Lemonopolis is just the digital version of the classic Lemonade Day curriculum that teaches kids the basics of creating their own enterprise, but it’s much more engaging.”
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, along with presenting sponsor Fort Community Credit Union, want to help children make the most of their time at home by providing fun activities based around the small business skills and knowledge that Lemonade Day promotes and provides.
Lemonade Day is more than just a day or a lemonade stand; it is a full-length program teaching kids what it takes to become a small business owner in good times and bad.
Registration is free and simple. Visit https://www.lemonadeday.org/fort-atkinson to enter participant names and contact information.
Lemonade Day Fort Atkinson is made possible by support from presenting sponsor FCCU and main squeeze sponsors Badger Bank, Johnson Financial Group and PremierBank, as well as community partner Badgerland After School Enrichment (BASE) program.
Fort Farmers Market
With some temporary modifications, the chamber’s farmers market still is slated to kick off Saturday, May 9, in its usual location, the East Milwaukee Avenue municipal parking lot across from the Fort Atkinson post office.
"There will be many changes to our market this year," market manager Alisha Bade wrote on the market's Facebook page. "We hope they are temporary, but need to be abundantly cautious to protect the safety of you, our vendors, and our volunteers."
They said the changes are based on best-practice recommendations made by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the practices of other markets both nearby and nationwide, and Centers for Disease Control safety guidelines.
For now, only food vendors are being allowed in the market.
"We are currently looking into online ordering for those vendors who normally sell in our market and unable to be so right now due to this restriction," Bade said. "More information is coming soon."
Right now there are no community activities.
"For now, we need to serve the community by providing an essential service while supporting local farmers and food producers, not giving folks a reason to linger and gather in a public space," Bade explained.
Social distancing will be enforced.
"This is hugely important in our fight against spreading the virus. Customers will not be allowed inside of vendors' tents and there will be “X”-shaped markings on the ground at least 6 feet apart from each other indicating where customers are to stand," Bade said. "If there are no spots available, the market will be considered at capacity and customers will be asked to return at a different time."
Also to assist with social distancing, vendor tents will be placed 10 feet apart, located in a line in the middle of the parking lot so that customers can use the extra available space to distance themselves.
In addition, only vendors will interact with the product. Vendors will have their products in the back of their tents, limiting the food's exposure to the public. Products will be supervised at all times.
There will be no food sampling or eating at the market. Any food purchased at the market must be consumed off-site. In addition, product must be individually bagged/wrapped, but no reusable bags are allowed.
"Normally, we encourage reusing bags as part of our mission of sustainability, but for the time being, we are following the example of countless grocery stores and markets nationwide and will not be allowing customers to bring their own bags," Bade said. "This is only a temporary measure as we try to limit points of contagion in the market.
It was noted that many vendors are working with customers right now to get them the food they need.
"We want to encourage people to order ahead of time by having a pick-up location located near the market’s entrance across from the post office. This will ideally be a drive-up spot so that customers who are in higher-risk demographics don’t need to enter the physical market space," said Bade.
She noted that farmers market vendors who are selling CSAs are welcome to use this as a pickup location in addition to the normal products they sell at the market. Currently payment will need to be worked out by the vendors and individual customers in advance.
Market organizers said that facial coverings required. Homemade masks, scares, bandanas and cloth head-wraps that tightly cover the nose and mouth are acceptable.
Also, no pets are allowed.
"Too many people tend to linger around dogs (because they are so amazing!)," Bade said. "We want to reduce the temptation to break social distancing. Please give your pups extra pets from all of us, but for now, leave them at home."
Meanwhile, the Fort Atkinson Chamber offices remain closed to the public while the Safer At Home order is in place, but staff are working remotely and continue to serve the community to the best of their abilities. Questions and concerns can be directed to info@fortchamber.com, or (920) 563-3210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.