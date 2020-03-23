In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, N95 protective respirators now are being used on every Fort Atkinson fire and EMS call to protect the health of firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) serving the public.
“We essentially are using the N95 respirators (face masks) on every call,” stated Daryl Rausch, Fort Atkinson fire chief and city emergency management director. “We have a limited supply, so they are going to be depleted pretty quickly with our higher (EMS) call volume.”
However, he said, his department is not out of respirators completely at this point.
“We have about 100 (masks) in stock, but we’re going through three to four of them on every call, which tends to use them up pretty quickly,” Rausch said.
The fire chief explained Monday that all of the city’s firefighters, medics and EMTs are wearing the N95 protective masks.
“We just put out a directive this morning that every firefighter, EMT and paramedic needs to wear a facemask now,” Rausch said. “We’re also using paper surgical masks on all patients because that cuts down potential exposure (to COVID-19) by a significant amount.”
The minimum personal protective equipment all department personnel are required to wear, he said, is gloves, long-sleeved shirts, safety glasses or a face shield and an N95 respirator.
“We do have some donated contractor masks, but we have to make sure they are N95-rated,” Rausch said. “So, typically, contractor dust masks do not meet that requirement.”
The department, he said, has explored a number of alternatives for procuring N95 respirators, but that no officials have been able to guarantee they provide the same level of protection.
“Some volunteer groups were making some (masks) for area hospitals,” Rausch said. “We have not been a part of that. The (Fort Memorial) hospital stopped accepting donated sewn masks because they (staff) need to know what the capabilities of those are. So, we’re not accepting those (handmade) masks at this point.”
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department has several suppliers, he said, noting that the Fort Atkinson Police Department posted a message on Facebook expressing its critical need for more face masks.
“We did come up with some (masks) in our supply chain in Tennessee, but even they had a pretty limited supply of what we could get,” Rausch stated. “Fort HealthCare gave us some disposable surgical gowns the other day, which helped fill that need.”
Additionally, he said, his department has some rubber gloves.
“We only have a couple weeks’ operational supply of gloves,” Rausch said, noting that most of the strategic hospital supply of rubber gloves went to area hospitals.
He stressed, however, that the need for N95 respirators is more critical.
Although Fort Atkinson firefighters and EMS personnel now are facing a dwindling supply of face masks, he said the department did not have a large supply to begin with since the masks have a limited shelf life.
As a third-tier ambulance service, he noted, Fort Atkinson only is responding to 40 to 50 EMS calls per year, doing transports, and therefore did not need a large inventory of face masks.
“But now with (ambulance) units having to be taken out of service for decontamination, we’re picking up more calls when a private (paramedic) supplier is not available,” Rausch reported. “After every call, the ambulance has to go through a complete decontamination, whereas before, it just required decontaminating the infected areas. Now a full ‘de-con’ is taking two to three hours.”
As an emergency procedure, he said, the department is trying to extend the life of its protective equipment.
“We’re using the equipment we have, and in some cases, reusing N95 respirators up to five times — each firefighter/EMT would maintain those (masks) so we’re not cross-contaminating from one person to another,” Rausch said. “That’s really an emergency procedure to make the stock last longer at this point. Once we start building our supply back up, they (masks) will return to being a single-use item again.”
The fire chief reassured area residents that as public safety providers, “whether fire, EMS or police, we’re going to respond to the calls we need to respond to. We don’t have the option of not (responding).”
