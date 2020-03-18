The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has announced that it will be matching up to $50,000 in donations to a new fund to help area nonprofits cope in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth County is diverting $20,000 from its pillar grant program to assist area school districts and charitible partners.
"The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has opened a fund to accept donations from businesses, families and individuals who want to support the community during the tumultuous times we are experiencing as we work hard to protect our citizens from the threat of Covid-19," foundation Executive Director Sue Hartwick said. "Every donation received will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, by the community foundation, up to $50,000.
"We have taken this action because we know that many local nonprofits will face an increasing demand for critical services and supplies," she said. "In addition, the impact on our local economy and workforce will create immediate and long-term hardships for many residents."
Grants from the fund will be awarded to qualified, nonprofit or government organizations, and not to individuals, Hartwick said.
"They will be paid as reimbursements in an effort to make whole those organizations which had to spend money in an extraordinary fashion to support our community during this crisis," she noted.
To support the effort, mail a donation to the foundation fund at 244 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Checks should be written to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation with a note in the memo line that the gift is intended for the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
"For your convenience, we also have set up an online method to donate to the fund via credit card. You can access this by going to our website, www.fortfoundation.org, where you will see the button for donating," Hartwick said.
She reminded the public that all donations to the relief fund are tax-deductible. They will be held in a designated account and will not be invested in the market.
In addition to matching all donations, the foundation will cover all fees so 100 percent of donations will go to support the nonprofit community.
Should the amount in the fund exceed needed Covid-19 relief, after a reasonable amount of time, any remaining money will be transferred to the foundation’s permanent Doris Highsmith Social Services Fund, where it will continue to support the nonprofit community.
For more information, contact me at facf@fortfoundation.org.
Meanwhile, the United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties has announced that it will be suspending its pillar grant funding for 2020 and instead utilizing those funds to support COVID-19 efforts across our communities.
“Our pillar grant funding opportunity has been so successful for our organization and allowed us to grow, attract new donors and start new partnerships,” said Executive Director Megan Hartwick. “However, in light of the issues our communities are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our United Way felt it was crucial to use any funds available to us to support efforts to continue to care for those most in need during this time.”
A minimum of $20,000 will be distributed over the next three months to all five school districts in United Way’s service area — Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Whitewater, Lake Mills and Palmyra-Eagle — as well as to Bethel House in Whitewater and St. Vincent de Paul of Fort Atkinson, two partner agencies of United Way that currently provide extensive financial support to individuals and families. The first checks will be released on March 31, with additional funds to follow on May 15 and June 30.
“We believe it’s important to distribute some immediate funds to help our school districts and nonprofits in their current efforts,” Hartwick stated. “But we also understand there are going to be ongoing, longer-term needs from many of our community members. So we’re making efforts to send additional funds over the next few months.”
The expectation is the funds will be utilized to help these organizations provide food, clothing, medications, hygiene items, rental and utility assistance and more to the children, individuals and families most affected by the current closures across our communities.
“The needs we are already seeing are only going to continue to grow over the course of many months,” Hartwick said. “We are asking any members of our communities who are able, to please lend support to any existing community effort. Whether through our United Way, a local foundation, food pantry, school district or other nonprofit organizations, please give if you are able. We also want our donors to know that 100% of the proceeds raised for this fund will be directly allocated back to our communities.”
Anyone who would like to donate to the United Way’s COVID-19 fund may do so at www.uwjnwc.com and click on “Donate Today." They will be taken to the donation page, where full details are available.
Donations also may be mailed to 734 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Persons with questions may contact the United Way at (920) 563.8880 or unitedway@idcnet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.