With gatherings banned and everyone urged to stay home to fight the coronavirus pandemic, blood donations have slowed to a trickle, putting patients at risk.
Recognizing the continuing need for “the gift of life” during this unusual time, Fort HealthCare has been working with Jefferson County Fair Park and other organizations to set up new blood drives with special precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Michaela Slind, marketing specialist for Jefferson County Fair Park, said that when the pandemic first was announced and it became clear the area residents’ way of life was going to change, the fairgrounds reached out to all of its sponsors to see if they needed anything.
“Fort HealthCare is one of the Fair Park’s big marketing sponsors, and one of the things they needed help with was finding a new location for blood drives,” Slind said.
The spaces that previously had been used for blood drives didn’t allow enough room for social distancing, but the Fair Park had ample space to provide for this necessity, while protecting donors and health-care professionals and allowing them to maintain proper social distancing.
Two upcoming drives at Fair Park, set from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 13, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, are being organized, with donors asked to register and set up an appointment ahead of time so there are never more than 10 people in the area at once.
“We would love to see everyone come out to donate if they’re able and they take the proper precautions,” Slind said.
Katie Kalvaitis of Fort HealthCare said that as soon as blood drives began being canceled due to the pandemic, Fort Memorial Hospital reached out to the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to try rescheduling them under stricter regulations.
“We found out that hundreds of blood drives were canceled due to the closure of schools, businesses, churches and so forth,” said Kalvaitis, who serves as American Heart Association Training Center coordinator and also is a member of the Midwest Regional Emergency Cardiovascular Care Community Subcommittee.
While non-essential travel has been banned throughout the state, blood drives count as “essential,” and members of the public are welcome to participate, providing the proper precautionary measures are observed.
Kalvaitis said that along with Fair Park, the hospital was able to connect community partners in all over the county to ensure that this vital service continues.
“We had such a fantastic response, with community groups and area businesses offering up spaces and willing to come donate,” the hospital representative said.
The first emergency blood drive took place at The Fort Atkinson Club in Fort Atkinson, and a second blood drive has been slated in the same location from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Then come the two blood drives set at Jefferson County Fair Park in Jefferson.
Meanwhile, The Community Space in Whitewater offered its site for blood drives in June and October.
“We have had several more offers of space and are working on setting up more drives throughout the rest of the year,” Kalvaitis said.
Kalvaitis said the hospital is recognizing the community venues that have provided space for this essential service as “On-Call Heroes” due to their commitment to host these drives during the next several weeks and months, sometimes on short notice.
In order to protect participants’ health, coordinators have put additional precautions into place at all of the drives, including pre-screening of staff and donors, social-distancing regulations, and frequent and appropriate cleaning.
The venues will still offer snacks and drinks to blood donors to help restore their blood sugar following donation, but as a cautionary measure, only prepackaged items will be served.
They emphasized that persons who donated must be at least 16 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors are limited to one donation every 56 days.
All donors must be feeling healthy to participate, and as an added precaution, participants’ temperatures will be taken before they are allowed to do so.
To pre-register, people should call (920) 627-5852 or register online via the links below:
• For the April 13 blood drive: https://donate.wisconsin.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/2062464.
• For the April 29 blood drive: https://donate.wisconsin.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/206247.
• To register for the April 8 event at the Fort Atkinson Club, people should sign up online at donate.wisconsin.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/206292.
With questions, people may call Kalvaitis at (920) 397-8024 or email her at Kathleen.Kalvaitis@forthc.com.
People can find up-to-date information on blood donation and the coronavirus online at https://www.versiti.org/home/coronavirus.
