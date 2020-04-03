Fort HealthCare officials say they have been overwhelmed lately by the outreach of the community to want to help during the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The health-care provider continually is monitoring supplies, and while it has all available personal protective equipment today, the situation might change.
Fort HealthCare staff said they welcome donations of masks and other personal protective equipment, as well as hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, because the situation is transforming daily.
They request, however, that these items be new and in unopened packaging.
Fort HealthCare staff also have been approached by several groups regarding homemade sewn masks. They will accept these for their limited visitors and as a secondary line of defense for the protective masks staff currently are utilizing.
Maggie Mielke, of Tailor Made Studio in Fort Atkinson, is using a pattern, without elastic, that also is being used by Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. She has started a Facebook group, Mask Up Fort Health, and can be contacted at (920) 563-3700.
“Because we currently have a very limited visitor policy and do not want to jeopardize the safety of anyone, donations can be dropped at our front entrance at 611 Sherman Ave. East, Fort Atkinson,” reported Nicole Liebman, Fort HealthCare marketing manager. “This spot has an overhang and is monitored by staff.”
Hospital staff, she said, also are asking that donations of food and other perishable items be directed to nonprofits that serve community neighbors in need of support such as senior centers, food pantries and daycares, etc.
“Helping people to stay at home and meeting their basic needs is our best line of defense right now,” Liebman stated.
“The thoughtfulness of the communities we serve is beyond words,” she remarked. “We are so grateful for all of your support and the support for the various community agencies. Please continue to practice the ‘Safer at Home’ conditions and, as a community, we will continue to work together to protect our citizens.”
