The Fort Atkinson Knights of Columbus is stepping up its giving efforts in response to increased need and depressed fundraising opportunities during this time of pandemic.
The club recently donated $500 to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Atkinson and is giving another $500 this week, to serve the needs of those in the community without adequate clothing, shelter and other basic necessities.
In addition, the local organization is contributing $300 to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry, which has seen increased demand as a spike in COVID-19-related unemployment hits the area.
“The money is derived from the return from our state Knights of Columbus ticket raffle sales,” said local Kiwanis representative Jim Wollangk, a third-year trustee with the Catholic service organization.
“It’s not a 1:1 return, but a lot of our money comes from that.”
The annual raffle concluded on April 27 this year.
“We did fairly well considering the whole situation,” Wollangk said, referring to closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We usually do ticket sales after Masses and at church events, and obviously we were unable to do those this year.”
Overall, the total of tickets sold was down by around 100 in the Fort Atkinson area, Wollangk said. However, the local council still sold around 800 tickets to raise money for charitable projects.
The food pantry donation, run through the “40 Cans for Lent” program, represents the annual local Knights of Columbus food drive, with monetary donations boosting the amount that the organization is able to give.
“That allows us to get enough poundage so we get reimbursed by the Supreme Council and maximize our donation,” Wollangk said.
“We’d be supporting these charities regardless of the coronavirus, but we know these funds are particularly needed right now,”Wollangk said.
“St. Vincent de Paul is really hurting right now, since it has not been able to open its thrift store, which is the way it raises a lot of its money,” Wollangk said.
At this time, monetary donations become even more important, allowing St. Vincent de Paul to continue to carry out its charitable mission while some of its major traditional sources of revenue are closed off.
The national St. Vincent de Paul charity is dedicated to feeding, clothing, housing and healing the needy and working with individuals and families to help break the cycle of poverty.
Wollangk delivered the donations in person on Monday and was joined by Bill Roberts, second-year trustee with the Knights of Columbus and president of St. Vincent de Paul, along with Jim Wilson, vice president of Fort Atkinson’s St. Vincent de Paul and head of the local ministry.
“All of the profits from our thrift store go toward the St. Vincent de Paul ministry,” Roberts said. “We help people in need with vital expenses like rent, utility costs, medical expenses, prescriptions and gas, which is essential for a lot of folks.”
Through a grant from the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties, St. Vincent de Paul also helps people who otherwise would be homeless remain in their homes. Finally, in cooperation with St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, it co-sponsors the Second Harvest Mobile Pantry.
“The numbers for Second Harvest are way up, too,” Roberts said. “Usually, it serves 185-200 people, and it served 240 last month.”
Most of St. Vincent de Paul’s regular budget, however, comes from sales at its thrift store.
“Not being able to be open, we don’t have that ability to raise money right now,” Roberts said. “Without these donations, our funds would dry up really fast.”
And even if the thrift store is able to open up to generate some income, Roberts said, he anticipates the increased need will continue for some time.
“The question is, who is going to have a job to go back to?” he asked. “We know we’ll get hit.”
Though both the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent de Paul are Catholic organizations, officials said they assist people without regard to their religious affiliation.
“You don’t have to be Catholic to receive services,” Roberts said. “And if the need is real serious, we can appeal to the wider organization to seek more funds.”
The Fort Atkinson St. Vincent de Paul Society serves the entire School District of Fort Atkinson, plus the Jefferson County portion of Whitewater.
“The need is definitely there for the services we provide,” Roberts said. “Right now, we’ve seen a little bit of a lull as people received their stimulus checks, but I expect that to go back up. A lot of people are still not able to go to work, or their jobs have evaporated, or they’re working, but their pay and their hours have been cut.”
To assist local residents experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic, St. Vincent de Paul has set up a miniature take-what-you-need food pantry outside its Fort Atkinson store, giving out nonperishables, with additional donated milk and cheese available just inside the door.
“We’ve gone through at least one refrigerator full of milk so far,” Roberts said.
That’s in addition to the Fort Atkinson food pantry, which like food pantries around the country have seen needs rise in the local community.
The food pantry serves needy people living within the School District of Fort Atkinson. People can check the charity’s website to see if they who meet the regular income guidelines based on the number of people in their family. Those who are temporarily out of work during the coronavirus pandemic qualify, as well.
The food pantry is open from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at its regular site at 715 Jones Avenue. For safety during the pandemic, people are asked to place orders online. The site is open, with added social distancing and disinfecting requirements.
The food pantry also offers a limited delivery service for those who are ill or most vulnerable.
