The City of Fort Atkinson has placed all non‐essential services on hold and told all non‐essential staff to remain at home for the next two weeks.
Fort Atkinson Fire Chief and emergency management director Daryl Rausch said that this process began Monday morning and was to fully take effect at the close of business.
“This decision intends to limit the spread of COVID‐19, and ensure adequate, healthy staff to maintain city services for the duration of this pandemic,” Rausch said.
Public safety (fire, police and EMS) personnel will remain on duty as normal, he said.
The municipal building will maintain staff during ordinary business hours for absentee voting and voter registration purposes only.
Water and wastewater utilities have moved to alternate shifts to ensure that service is maintained to all customers. On‐call teams are in place in all departments to manage emergencies.
All other buildings will remain closed to the public.
As usual, persons may call the municipal building at (920) 563‐7760 during normal business hours, or after hours, call the police department’s non‐emergency line at (920) 563‐7777 with any immediate needs.
“The City of Fort Atkinson is committed to protecting your health and safety and that of our employees,” Rausch said. “We are continuing to monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID‐19) and are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure our community is prepared with the appropriate plan to detect, protect and respond to contact or exposure to this virus.
“Finally, we ask that if you are not feeling well, that you do not come to city hall or go out in public,” Rausch added. “Instead,
follow CDC guidance and contact your primary care physician by phone.”
