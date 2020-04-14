On Tuesday, the City of Fort Atkinson issued an emergency order prohibiting stopping, standing, loitering or hanging out in municipal or private parking lots to slow the spread of COVID19.
Municipal parking lots will remain open and available to the public for the sole purpose of temporary parking and leaving of vehicles in accordance with applicable city ordinances related to parking lots and parking restrictions.
The order takes effect immediately and will last the duration of the City Declaration of Emergency for the COVID19 pandemic, which currently is set to expire or be extended on May 5.
Violations of this order will be deemed as loitering as defined by Fort Atkinson city ordinance and might result in arrest and fines up to $250.
