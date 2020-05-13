In light of closures related to COVID-19, Fort Atkinson High School will hold a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of its Class of 2020.
Principal Dan Halvorsen announced that the online ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14. The school district has partnered with Herff Jones, in collaboration with graduation technology partners StageClip and MarchingOrder, to host the virtual commencement.
"In light of current challenges surrounding the COVID-19 global health crisis, resulting in closed campuses for the remainder of the school year and no clear indication as to when it would be possible to hold a traditional ceremony, we believe that virtual graduation is the best option at this time," Halvorsen said.
In Gov. Tony Evers' Badger Bounceback Plan, Phase One allows for mass gatherings of up to 10 people, while Phase Two allows up to 50 people. Halvorsen said that an in-person graduation ceremony would require proper social distancing at all times, and if even one attendee were to contract the coronavirus at that event, the school district would be legally liable.
Thus, the virtual commencement was the safest plan.
"Spring sports. Prom. Show choir. Musicals and plays. We know you’re sad and disappointed that the school year was derailed and that our traditional graduation, among countless other things, had to be canceled," Halvorsen said in a letter to seniors. "And while it doesn’t make up for an in-person graduation ceremony, we still want to celebrate and honor the resilient Class of 2020."
Herff Jones is an American company that manufactures and sells educational recognition and achievement products, and its easy-to-use platform makes hosting a virtual ceremony simple, the principal noted. Seniors soon will be contacted by Herff Jones and its partners with direction on how their information will be collected prior to the final celebration.
Each graduate will receive his or her own personalized content as a gift from the school to share on social media with family and friends using the hashtags #GradAWAYtion and #MoveTheTassel.
In addition, Halverson said, a tentative diploma-distribution photo opportunity tentatively has been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 19. Pending recommendations from the state and school district attorneys, this is subject to change.
"You may request to have your diploma mailed earlier between June 14th and July 19th by calling the high school main office at (920) 563-7811," Halvorsen said. "If you have not picked up your diploma by that date, or it is determined that we will not be able to have a photo opportunity, we will automatically mail them out to the student addresses listed in PowerSchool after that date."
Halvorsen added that he greatly appreciated the public's creative ideas as the district tried to find a way to honor the seniors.
"Thank you to the Fort Atkinson community for coming up with wonderful ideas on how we can celebrate our 2020 senior class. We gave careful consideration to each of these ideas," he said. "We have a wonderful 1Fort community and we are so thankful for the creative ideas that have been suggested. We looked into each of these ideas.
"Based on the information available from the state, the Department of Health Services, and our School District of Fort Atkinson attorneys, a virtual ceremony is our best option at this time," he added. "We are hopeful the tentative diploma distribution photo opportunity will take place on July 19th."
For more information and for FAQs related to this decision, visit the high school website at https://www.fortschools.org/Page/8915.
Meanwhile, the high school has scheduled virtual presentations of other ceremonies and events that traditionally take place in the spring.
The following events will be held virtually on their originally scheduled dates: Fort Atkinson Rotary Club Top Senior Scholars program, Sunday, May 17; Senior Scholarship Awards Night, Wednesday, May 20; Rock Day, Friday, May 22; and the One Team Blackhawk Athletic Awards Ceremony, Monday, June 1.
The virtual celebrations may be accessed via a link on the district’s homepage fortschools.org, which will link to the district YouTube playlist. They will be posted to the individual school Facebook page, as well as the district Facebook page.
The junior prom has been postponed until the 2020-21 school year.
