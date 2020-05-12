In light of the COVID-19 pandemic social-distancing guidelines, the 2020 Fort Atkinson Memorial Day parade scheduled for Monday, May 25, has been canceled.
In an effort to continue with remembering fallen service members, parents and members of Boy Scout Troops 131 and 134 will be placing more than 1,700 flags at the gravesites of Fort Atkinson's veterans in Lakeview, St. Joseph's Catholic and Evergreen cemeteries.
Members of the Paul Frank Florine Post 166 of the American Legion Post 166, including Commander Joel Osmundson, Richard Miles and Robert Ehrke, will be placing more than 300 flags on veterans' graves at 12 other area cemeteries.
Everyone participating will be maintaining social-distancing guidelines.
Osmundson said that a decision to hold a smaller, guideline-acceptable marine observance along the Rock River will be finalized on May 20. This event, if held, would be streamed live on the Fort Atkinson Veterans Memorial Facebook page in order to allow those who normally would attend to stay safely at home and enjoy the event.
Details of the decision will be posted on Facebook and shared.
The “National Moment of Remembrance” resolution, passed in December 2000, asks that at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, all Americans “voluntarily and informally observe in their own way a moment of remembrance and respect, pausing from whatever they are doing for a moment of silence or listening to 'Taps.'”
The veterans organizations also remind everyone in the community to show respect by flying their American flags. If a flag is flown on a flagpole, the flag should be flown at half-staff until noon, at which time it should be raised fully.
