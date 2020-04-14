JEFFERSON — Freemasons of Jefferson County Lodge No. 9 are partnering with the American Red Cross to sponsor a blood drive in support Red Cross efforts to provide much-needed blood in the fight against COVID-19.
The blood drive will be held at the Jefferson County Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd. in Jefferson, on Thursday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“In this fight against coronavirus, the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come,” said Heather Olsen, donor recruitment manager for the American Red Cross. “We’re grateful to the Lodge, and we hope the people of Jefferson and surrounding counties will come out and donate. It’s vitally important.”
As of April 3, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that there have been nearly 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths. State officials and healthcare professionals are working with various organizations, including the Red Cross, to meet a dire need for blood.
“As a nation, this is a time where we must take care of one another, including those most vulnerable among us in hospitals,” Gail McGovern, president and CEO of American Red Cross, said in a press release. “One of the most important things people can do right now during this public health emergency is to give blood. If you are healthy and feeling well, please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible.”
“We understand that people are concerned about remaining safe when donating blood, and we have implemented a series of protocols that will ensure the safety of donors,” assured Olsen.
Before attending the blood drive, Red Cross staff will be temperature-checked to ensure they are not symptomatic. At all times, Red Cross staff will be gloved, and between each donation the staff will change gloves.
The entire area will be sterilized before the first donor arrives and each donor will be asked to use hand sanitizer prior to touching the tablets or laptops. Additionally, each donor will be prescreened for health and travel considerations, and all equipment and surfaces touched by donors will be sanitized before a new donation begins.
“Being good stewards and active in our community, we thought now was the appropriate time to seek out the American Red Cross to find out how we can be a part of the solution in this pandemic,” said Tim Smillie, Senior Deacon of the Lodge. “We think donating blood now will have a big impact on keeping our community prepared for the future.”
“Freemasonry at its core is based on charity and doing good in the community, and in times like these its importance can’t be overstated,” added Scott Graham, Worshipful Master of the Lodge. “Staying at home and social distancing are important, but if you really want to make a difference and help your community, this blood drive needs to be an exception.”
Government-imposed restrictions that have limited public events or gatherings do not apply to giving blood, which is considered an essential activity.
Still, the American Red Cross reports that nearly 2,700 blood drives have been canceled across the country, many due to school and workplace closures. These cancellations have resulted in about 86,000 fewer blood donations.
