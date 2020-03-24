State of Wisconsin

Department of Health Services

Tony Evers, Governor

Andrea Palm, Secreta1y

EMERGENCY ORDER #12

SAFER AT HOME ORDER

WHEREAS, in December, 2019, a novel strain of the corona virus was

detected, now named COVID-19, and it has spread throughout the world,

including every state in the United States;

WHEREAS, on January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization

declared COVID-19 to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern;

WHEREAS, on March 12, 2020, Governor Tony Evers declared a public

health emergency to direct all resources needed to respond to and contain

COVID-19 in Wisconsin;

WHEREAS, Governor Evers designated the Department of Health

Services as the lead agency to respond to the emergency and directed the

Department to take all necessary and appropriate measures to prevent and

respond to incidents of COVID-19 in Wisconsin;

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed a

National Emergency concerning COVID-19;

WHEREAS, as of March 23, 2020, 332,930 people around the world have

tested positive for COVID-19, including 33,404 in the United States and 416 in

Wisconsin;

WHEREAS, as of March 23, 2020, within the past 72 hours, positive

COVID-19 cases have risen in the United States from 15,219 to 33,404 (119% increase) and have risen in Wisconsin from 206 to 416 (102% increase). Five

Wisconsinites have passed away as a result of COVID-19. Public health officials

estimate that the actual number of Wisconsinites infected with COVID-19 is

significantly higher and likely present in every county in the state;

WHEREAS, at the current growth in the number of people infected, the

number of people needing medical care due to COVID-19 will significantly

exceed the amount of available healthcare resources;

WHEREAS, the entire State of Wisconsin - including residents,

businesses, community organizations, and government- need to take all

possible actions to reduce further spread of COVID-19 to save lives;

1 West Wilson Street • Post Office Box 7850 • Madison, W1 53707-7850 • Telephone 608-266-9622 •

www.dhs.wisconsin.gov

Protecting mu/ promoting the health and safety of the people of Wisconsin

WHEREAS, social distancing - the practice of keeping at least six feet

apart from others and avoiding direct physical contact - is the only effective

means of slowing the rate of infection. Despite prior emergency orders banning

mass gatherings, the rates of infection continue to drastically increase,

necessitating additional measures to slow the rate of infection and save lives;

and

WHEREAS, this is a critical moment in Wisconsin and we must all do

our part to cease non-essential travel, business, and social interactions;

NOW THEREFORE, under the authority of Wis. Stat. § 252.02(3) and (6)

and all powers vested in me through Executive Order #72, and at the direction

of Governor Tony Evers, I, Andrea Palm, Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin

Department of Health Services, order the following:

1. Stay at home or place of residence. All individuals present within the

State of Wisconsin are ordered to stay at home or at their place of

residence, with exceptions outlined below. To the extent individuals are

using shared or outdoor spaces other than their home or residence,

they must at all times as reasonably possible maintain social distancing

of at least six (6) feet from any other person consistent with Social

Distancing Requirements as defined below, except that they do not need

to maintain social distancing between family members in a single living

unit or household members. All persons may leave their homes or

residences only for the following functions as are defined in this Order:

a. Essential Activities (defined in section 11);

b. Essential Governmental Functions (defined in section 12);

c. To operate Essential Businesses and Operations (defined in

section 13);

d. To perform non-essential Minimum Basic Operations (defined

in section 14);

e. Essential Travel (defined in section 15); and

f. Special Situations (defined in section 8, 9, and 10).

Individuals experiencing homelessness are exempt from this Section,

but are strongly urged to obtain shelter. Governmental and other

entities are strongly urged to make such shelter available as soon as

possible to the maximum extent practicable and to follow the Wisconsin

Department of Health Services (DHS) and the U.S. Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on COVID-19 risk mitigation

practices.

Individuals whose homes or residences are unsafe or become unsafe,

such as victims of domestic violence, are permitted and urged to leave

2

their home and stay at a safe alternative location. For purposes of this

Order, homes or residences include hotels, motels, shared rental units,

dormitories, shelters, and similar facilities.

2. Non-essential business and operations must cease. All for-profit and

non-profit businesses with a facility in Wisconsin, except Essential

Businesses and Operations as defined below, are required to cease all

activities at facilities located within Wisconsin, except:

a. Minimum Basic Operations, as defined below, and

b. Any operations consisting exclusively of employees or

contractors performing activities at their own home or

residences (i.e., working from home).

All businesses, including Essential Businesses and Operations, shall, to

the greatest extent possible, use technology to avoid meeting in person,

including virtual meetings, teleconference, and remote work (i.e., work

from home). Businesses may not engage in door-to-door solicitation,

regardless of its purpose or status as an Essential Business or

Operation.

All Essential Businesses and Operations are encouraged to remain

open. To the greatest extent feasible, Essential Businesses and

Operations shall comply with Social Distancing Requirements as

defined in this Order; in doing so, Essential Businesses and Operations

shall, to the greatest extent possible, ensure that both employees and

members of the public are maintaining six-foot social distancing,

including but not limited to when any customers are standing in line.

3. Prohibited activities. All public and private gatherings of any number

of people that are not part of a single household or living unit are

prohibited, except for the limited purposes expressly permitted in this

Order. Nothing in this Order prohibits the gathering of members of a

single household or living unit. Landlords or rental property managers

shall avoid entering leased residential premises unless emergency

maintenance is required.

4. Closures. All of the following facilities shall be closed:

a. Public and private K-12 schools and public libraries. Except

for facilitating distance learning or virtual learning, public and

private K-12 schools are closed for pupil instruction and

extracurricular activities. Libraries shall close for all in-person

services, but may continue to provide on-line services and

programming. Schools and public libraries may be used for

Essential Government Functions and food distribution. This

3

section does not apply to facilities operated by the Wisconsin

Department of Corrections or the Department of Military Affairs

including the Challenge Academy.

b. Places of public amusement and activity. Whether indoors or

outdoors, including but not limited to amusement parks,

carnivals, water parks, licensed public or private swimming

pools, splash pads, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs,

children's play centers, playgrounds, funplexes, theme parks,

bowling alleys, movie and other theaters, concert and music

halls, country clubs, social clubs, and gyms and fitness centers.

c. Salons and spas. This includes, but is not limited to, hair

salons, barber shops, nail salons, day spas, electrolysis

providers, waxing salons, eyebrow-care establishments, tattoo

parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities.

5. Prohibited and permitted travel. All forms of travel are prohibited,

except for Essential Travel as defined in this Order. Individuals riding

on public transit must comply with Social Distancing Requirements to

the greatest extent possible.

6. Follow DHS and CDC guidelines. When taking any action permitted

under this Order, all individuals, organizations, government bodies, and

any other permitted group of individuals shall, to the extent possible,

follow DHS guidelines located here:

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/ covid-19 /index.htm.

All Essential Businesses and Operations and all businesses performing

Minimum Basic Operations shall comply with DHS guidelines for

businesses located here: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/ covid-

19 / employers.htm.

7. Elderly people and those who are vulnerable as a result of

underlying health conditions should take additional precautions.

People at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and people who are

sick are urged to stay in their home or residence to the extent possible

except as necessary to seek medical care. Nothing in this Order

prevents DHS and local health officials from issuing and enforcing

isolation and quarantine orders pursuant to Wis. Stat. ch. 252 and

local ordinances.

SPECIAL SITUATIONS

4

8. Healthcare and Public Health Operations. For purposes of this Order,

individuals may leave their residence to work for or obtain services at

any Healthcare and Public Health Operations.

Healthcare and Public Health Operations includes, but is not limited to:

hospitals; medical facilities; clinics; ambulatory surgery centers for

response to urgent health issues or related COVID-19 activities;

manufacturers, technicians, logistics, and warehouse operators and

distributors of medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE),

medical gases, pharmaceuticals, blood and blood products, vaccines,

testing materials, laboratory supplies, cleaning, sanitizing disinfecting

or sterilization supplies, and tissue and paper towel products; dental

offices; pharmacies; public health entities, including those that

compile, model, analyze, and communicate public health information;

pharmaceutical, pharmacy, medical device and equipment, and

biotechnology companies (including operations, research and

development, manufacture, and supply chain); healthcare information

technology companies; organizations collecting blood, platelets, plasma,

and other necessary materials; obstetricians, gynecologists, and

midwife practices; eye care centers, including those that sell glasses

and contact lenses; home health agencies and providers; mental health

and substance abuse providers; detoxification and alcohol or drug

treatment programs and facilities; syringe access programs, and

naloxone distribution programs; other healthcare facilities and

suppliers and providers of any related or any ancillary healthcare

services; entities that transport and dispose of medical materials and

remains; personal care agencies; hospices; allied health providers;

acupuncturists; massage therapists; chiropractors; and adult family

homes.

Specifically included in Healthcare and Public Health Operations are

manufacturers, technicians, logistics, and warehouse operators and

distributors of medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE),

medical gases, pharmaceuticals, blood and blood products, vaccines,

testing materials, laboratory supplies, cleaning, sanitizing disinfecting

or sterilization supplies, and tissue and paper towel products.

Healthcare and Public Health Operations also includes veterinary care

and all healthcare services provided to animals. Non-essential

veterinary care should be avoided.

Cafeterias and food service in health care facilities may remain open for

staff and authorized visitors only, subject to the following restrictions:

a. Self-service operations of salad bars, beverages stations, and

buffets are prohibited.

5

b. Customers are prohibited from self-dispensing any

unpackaged food or beverage.

c. Customers and staff shall comply with Social Distancing

Requirements, including in seating areas and lines.

Healthcare and Public Health Operations shall be broadly construed to

avoid any impediments to the delivery of healthcare, broadly defined.

Healthcare and Public Health Operations does not include fitness and

exercise gyms, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, day spas,

electrolysis providers, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, tanning

facilities, and similar facilities.

9. Human Service Operations. For purposes of this Order, individuals

may leave their residence to work for or obtain services at any state,

institutional, or community-based setting providing human services to

the public.

Human Service Operations includes, but is not limited to: long-term

care and assisted living facilities, as long as the facility follows all

current DHS Recommendations for Prevention of COVID-19 in LongTerm

Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities and all applicable U.S.

Centers for Disease Control Recommendations; residential settings and

shelters for adults, seniors, children, victims of domestic abuse, people

with disabilities, people with substance use disorders, or mental illness;

transitional facilities; home-based settings to provide services to

individuals with physical, intellectual, or developmental disabilities,

seniors, adults, or children; adult day care, adult day services, and

supportive home care; field offices that provide and help to determine

eligibility for basic needs including food, cash assistance, medical

coverage, vocational services, or rehabilitation services; developmental

centers; adoption agencies; businesses that provide food, shelter, social

services, or other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged

individuals, individuals with physical, intellectual, or developmental

disabilities, or otherwise needy individuals.

Human Services Operations shall be construed broadly to avoid any

impacts to the delivery of human services, broadly defined.

10. Essential Infrastructure. For purposes of this Order, individuals may

leave their residence to provide any services or perform any work

necessary to offer, provide, operate, maintain, and repair Essential

Infrastructure.

Essential Infrastructure includes, but is not limited to: food production,

distribution, fulfillment centers, storage facilities, marinas, and sales;

construction (including, but not limited to, construction required in

6

response to this public health emergency, hospital construction,

construction of long-term care and assisted living facilities, public

works construction, school construction, Essential Business and

Operations construction, construction necessary for Essential

Governmental Functions, and housing construction, except that

optional or aesthetic construction should be avoided); building

management and maintenance; airport operations; operation and

maintenance of utilities, including water, sewer, gas, and electric

(including power generation, distribution, production of raw materials,

and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources-certified and

registered drinking water and wastewater testing laboratories);

Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance, Low Income Home Energy

Assistance Program, and Public Benefits Energy Assistance Program

offices, customer service centers, and public intake centers;

distribution centers; oil and biofuel refining; roads, highways, railroads,

and public transportation; ports; cybersecurity operations; flood

control; solid waste and recycling collection and removal; and internet,

video, and telecommunications systems (including the provision of

essential global, national, and local infrastructure for computing

services, business infrastructure, communications, and web-based

services).

Essential Infrastructure shall be construed broadly to avoid any

impacts to essential infrastructure, broadly defined.

DEFINITIONS

11. Essential Activities. Individuals may leave their home or residence to

perform any of the following:

a. Health and safety. To engage in activities or perform tasks

essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety

of their family or household members, including pets, such as,

by way of example only and without limitation, obtaining

medical supplies or medication, seeking emergency services, or

visiting a health care or behavior health care professional.

Individuals should rely on telehealth options whenever feasible.

b. Necessary supplies and services. To obtain necessary services

or supplies for themselves and their family or household

members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others, such

as, by way of example only and without limitation: canned food,

dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, gasoline, propane, pet

supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household

consumer products, and products necessary to maintain the

safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.

7

c. Outdoor activity. To engage in outdoor activity, including

visiting public and state parks, provided individuals comply

with Social Distancing Requirements as defined below. Such

activities include, by way of example and without limitation,

walking, biking, hiking, or running. Individuals may not engage

in team or contact sports such as by way of example and

without limitation, basketball, ultimate frisbee, soccer, or

football, as these activities do not comply with Social Distancing

Requirements. Playgrounds are closed.

d. Certain types of work. To perform work at Essential

Businesses or Operations or to otherwise carry out activities

specifically permitted in this Order, including Minimum Basic

Operations and obtaining supplies needed to work from home.

e. Take care of others. To care for a family member, friend, or pet

in another household, and to transport family members,

friends, or pets as allowed in this Order.

12. Essential Governmental Functions. Essential Governmental

Functions means all services provided by the State, tribal, or local

governments needed to ensure the continuing operation of the

government body and provide and support the health, safety, and

welfare of the public. Each government body shall determine its

Essential Government Function, if any, and identify employees and

contractors necessary to the performance of those functions.

For purposes of this Order, all paid or volunteer first responders

including law enforcement, EMS, and firefighters; first responder

training academies; building inspectors; emergency management

personnel; emergency dispatchers; court personnel, jurors and grand

jurors; corrections personnel; hazardous materials responders; child

protection and child welfare personnel; housing and shelter personnel;

National Guard and military; and others working for or to support

Essential Businesses and Operations are categorically exempt from this

Order.

This section does not limit the ability or authority of the Wisconsin

Supreme Court to use its constitutional supervisory authority over

lower courts to limit or adjust court functions in response to the Public

Health Emergency. This section does not limit the ability or authority of

the Wisconsin Legislature to meet or conduct business.

Government bodies should continue to follow the Wisconsin

Department of Justice's Office of Open Government guidance regarding

8

holding government meetings, and should consult directly with that

office regarding specific open meetings questions. The guidance is

available here: https: //www.doj.state.wi.us/news-releases/ office-opengovernment-

advisory-additional-information-regarding-covid-19-andopen.

Government bodies with additional questions about open

meetings requirements should consult with the Wisconsin Department

of Justice's Office of Open Government.

13. Essential Businesses and Operations. All entities described in this

section shall meet Social Distancing Requirements between all

individuals on the premises to the extent possible. Essential Businesses

and Operations shall, to the greatest extent possible, use technology to

avoid meeting in person, including virtual meetings, teleconference, and

remote work (i.e., work from home). For the purposes of this Order,

Essential Businesses and Operations means Healthcare and Public

Health Operations, Human Services Operations, Essential

Infrastructure, and Essential Governmental Functions, and the

following:

a. CISA List. Any business or worker identified in the U.S.

Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity &

Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Memorandum on

Identification of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers During

COVID-19 Response, updated March 23, 2020, and any

subsequent versions of this Memorandum.

b. Stores that sell groceries and medicine. Grocery stores,

bakeries, pharmacies, farm and produce stands, supermarkets,

food banks and food pantries, convenience stores, and other

establishments engaged in the retail sale of groceries, canned

food, dry goods, frozen foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet

supply, fresh meats, fish, poultry, prepared food, alcoholic and

non-alcoholic beverages, and any other household consumer

products (such as cleaning and personal care products). Such

establishments shall:

1. Close all seating intended for consuming food.

11. Cease any self-service operations of salad bars, beverage

stations, and buffets.

111. Except for grocery stores, prohibit customers from selfdispensing

all unpackaged food.

1v. Abide by Social Distancing Requirements.

This section should not be interpreted to provide an exemption

for businesses engaged in the sale of food or beverage ancillary

9

to its primary purpose, such as those businesses required to

close under Section 4 who also may engage in some food or

beverage sales.

c. Food and beverage production, transport, and agriculture.

Food and beverage manufacturing, production, processing,

transportation, and cultivation; farming, livestock, fishing,

baking, and other production agriculture, including cultivation,

marketing, production, and distribution of animals and goods

for consumption; businesses that provide food, shelter, and

other necessities of life for animals, including animal shelters,

boarding, rescues, kennels, and adopting facilities; farm and

agriculture equipment, supplies, and repair services.

d. Restaurants. Restaurants shall close, except as follows:

1. Restaurants may remain open for food take-out or

delivery service only.

11. Alcohol sales must comply with section 13.e. below.

111. Customers may enter the above establishments only for

the purpose of ordering, pick up, and paying for food or

beverage or both.

1v. No seating may be provided.

v. Food and drink may not be consumed on premises, either

indoors or outdoors.

v1. Establishments shall meet Social Distancing

Requirements between all individuals on the premises to

the extent possible.

vu. Cease any self-service operations of salad bars, beverage

stations, and buffets.

vm. Customers are prohibited from self-dispensing any

unpackaged food or beverage.

e. Bars. This includes breweries, brewpubs, wineries, distilleries,

and alcohol beverage retailers. Such establishments shall close,

except as follows:

1. Carryout sales of alcohol beverages and food are allowed,

if permitted by state law and municipal ordinance.

11. Delivery of alcohol beverages to retail customers is

prohibited.

111. Wineries holding direct wine shippers' permits may make

deliveries of wine in accordance with their permit.

10

1v. Customers may enter the above establishments only for

the purpose of ordering, pick up, and paying for food or

beverage or both.

v. No seating may be provided.

v1. Food and drink may not be consumed on premises, either

indoors or outdoors.

v11. Establishments shall meet Social Distancing

Requirements between all individuals on the premises to

the extent possible.

vm. Self-service operations of salad bars, beverage stations,

and buffets are prohibited.

1x. Customers are prohibited from self-dispensing any

unpackaged food or beverage.

f. Child care settings. Secretary-designee Andrea Palm's

Emergency Order #6 remains in effect, with the following

amendments:

1. Child care settings shall prioritize care for families as

follows:

1. Tier 1: employees, contractors, and other support

staff working in health care;

2. Tier 2: employees, contractors, and other staff in

vital areas including but not limited to military; long

term care; residential care; pharmacies; child care;

child welfare; government operations; public safety

and critical infrastructure such as sanitation,

transportation, utilities, telecommunications;

grocery and food services; supply chain operations;

and other sectors as determined by the Secretary of

the Department of Children and Families.

11. Child care settings include all licensed and certified child

care providers who may provide care for any age or ages

of children up to 13 years of age, unless specially licensed

for children with disabilities up to 19 years of age.

g. Organizations that provide charitable and social services.

Businesses and religious and secular nonprofit organizations,

including prevocational group supportive employment, food

banks and food pantries, when providing food, shelter, and

social services, and other necessities of life for economically

disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, individuals who

need assistance as a result of this public health emergency, and

people with disabilities.

11

h. Weddings, funerals, and religious entities. Religious facilities,

entities, groups, and gatherings, and weddings and funerals,

except that any gathering shall include fewer than 10 people in

a room or confined space at a time and individuals shall adhere

to Social Distancing Requirements as much as possible.

i. Funeral establishments. Funeral establishments, as defined in

Wis. Stat. § 445.01(6), except that any gathering shall include

fewer than 10 people in a room or confined space at a time and

individuals shall adhere to Social Distancing Requirements as

much as possible.

j. Media. Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services.

k. Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation. Gas

stations; auto and motorcycle supply, repair and sales; boat

supply, repair, and sales; and bicycle supply, repair, and sales.

1. Financial institutions and services. Banks, credit unions, and

other depository or lending institutions; licensed financial

service providers; insurance services; personnel necessary to

perform essential functions at broker dealers and investment

advisor offices.

m. Hardware and supplies stores. Hardware stores and

businesses that sell electrical, plumbing, heating, and

construction material.

n. Critical trades. Building and Construction Tradesmen and

Tradeswomen, and other trades including but not limited to

plumbers, electricians, carpenters, laborers, sheet metal, iron

workers, masonry, pipe trades, fabricators, finishers,

exterminators, pesticide application, cleaning and janitorial

staff for commercial and governmental properties, security staff,

operating engineers, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation

services, forestry and arborists, and other service providers who

provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety,

sanitation, and essential operation of residences, Essential

Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, and Essential

Businesses and Operations.

o. Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up

services. Post offices and other businesses that provide

shipping and delivery services, and businesses that ship or

12

deliver groceries, food, beverages, goods or services to end users

or through commercial channels.

p. Laundry services. Laundromats, dry cleaners, industrial

laundry services, and laundry service providers.

q. Supplies to work from home. Businesses that sell,

manufacture, or supply products needed for people to work

from home.

r. Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations and

Essential Governmental Functions. Businesses that sell,

manufacture, or supply other Essential Businesses and

Operations and Essential Governmental Functions with the

support or supplies necessary to operate, including computers;

audio and video electronics; household appliances; IT and

telecommunication equipment; hardware; paint; flat glass;

electrical, plumbing, and heating materials; construction

materials and equipment; sanitary equipment; personal hygiene

products; food, food additives, ingredients, and components;

medical and orthopedic equipment; firearm and ammunition

suppliers and retailers for purposes of safety and security;

optics and photography equipment; diagnostic; food and

beverages; chemicals; paper and paper products; soaps and

detergents.

s. Transportation. Airlines, taxis, transportation network

providers (such as Uber and Lyft), vehicle rental services,

paratransit, and other private, public, and commercial

transportation and logistics providers necessary for Essential

Activities and other purposes expressly authorized in this

Order.

t. Home-based care and services. Home-based care for seniors,

adults, children, and/ or people with disabilities, substance use

disorders, and/ or mental illness, including caregivers or

nannies who may travel to the child's home to provide care, and

other in-home services including meal delivery.

u. Professional services. Professional services, such as legal or

accounting services, insurance services, real estate services

(including appraisal, home inspection, and title services). These

services shall, to the greatest extent possible, use technology to

avoid meeting in person, including virtual meetings,

teleconference, and remote work (i.e., work from home).

13

v. Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical

products and industries. Manufacturing companies,

distributors, and supply chain companies producing and

supplying essential products and services in and for industries

such as pharmaceutical, technology, biotechnology, healthcare,

chemicals and sanitation, waste pickup and disposal,

agriculture, food and beverage, transportation, energy, steel and

steel products, petroleum and fuel, mining, construction,

national defense, communications, and products used by other

Essential Governmental Functions and Essential Businesses

and Operations.

w. Critical labor union functions. Essential activities include the

administration of health and welfare funds and personnel

checking on the well-being and safety of members providing

services in Essential Business and Operations, provided the

checks are done by telephone or remotely where possible.

x. Hotels and motels. Hotels and motels, except that such

establishments shall:

1. Comply with requirements of 12.b, 12.d. and 12.e.

11. Close swimming pools, hot tubs, and exercise facilities.

111. Prohibit guests from congregating in lobbies or other

common areas, including providing adequate space to

adhere to Social Distancing Requirements while queuing

for front desk services.

y. Higher educational institutions. Higher educational

institutions, for purposes of facilitating distance learning,

performing critical research, or performing essential functions

as determined by the institution.

z. WEDC designated businesses. In the exceptional circumstance

that a business is not listed in this Order as an Essential

Business or Operations but believes that it should be included

in that designation, the business should consult the information

page on the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

(WEDC) website, here:

www.wedc.org/essentialbusiness. If a business still believes that

it does not fall within the meaning of Essential Businesses and

Operations, it may apply to the Wisconsin Economic

Development Corporation (WEDC) using the provided form

requesting designation as such.

14

14. Minimum Basic Operations. For the purposes of this Order, Minimum

Basic Operations include the following, provided that employees comply

with Social Distancing Requirements, to the extent possible, while

carrying out such operations:

a. The minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the

business's inventory, preserve the condition of the business's

physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll

and employee benefits, or for related functions, including where

these functions are outsourced to other entities.

b. The minimum necessary activities to facilitate employees of the

business being able to continue to work remotely from their

residences.

15. Essential Travel. Individuals engaged in any Essential Travel must

comply with Social Distancing Requirements to the extent possible. For

the purposes of this Order, Essential Travel includes:

a. Any travel related to the provision of or access to Essential

Activities, Special Situations, Essential Governmental

Functions, Essential Businesses and Operations, or Minimum

Basic Operations.

b. Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with

disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

c. Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of

receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, or

any other related services.

d. Travel to return to a place of residence from outside the

jurisdiction.

e. Travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to

transport children pursuant to a custody agreement.

f. Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of

residence outside Wisconsin. Individuals are strongly

encouraged to verify that their transportation out of Wisconsin

remains available and functional prior to commencing such

travel.

16. Social Distancing Requirements. For purposes of this Order, Social

Distancing Requirements includes maintaining social distancing of six

(6) feet between people; washing hands with soap and water for at least

15

20 seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer; covering

coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands); regularly

cleaning high-touch surfaces; not shaking hands; and following all

other public health recommendations issued by DHS and the U.S.

Centers for Disease Control.

ENFORCEMENT

17. Enforcement. This Order is enforceable by any local law enforcement

official, including county sheriffs. Violation or obstruction of this Order

is punishable by up to 30 days imprisonment, or up to $250 fine, or

both. Wis. Stat. § 252.25.

18. Severability. If any provision of this Order or its application to any

person or circumstance is held to be invalid, then the remainder of the

Order, including the application of such part or provision to other

persons or circumstances, shall not be affected and shall continue in

full force and effect. To this end, the provisions of this Order are

severable.

19. Supremacy. This Order supersedes any local order that is in conflict

with this order.

20. Duration. This Order shall become effective at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday,

March 25, 2020 and will remain in effect until 8:00 a.m. on Friday,

; April 24, 2020, or until a superseding order is issued.

Secretary-designee

Department of Health Services

State of Wisconsin

16

