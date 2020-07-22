JEFFERSON — On the same day two more Wisconsin cities issued facemask mandates, people lined up early at Jefferson County Fair Park to be tested for COVID-19.
During the past month, the state has seen cases of the coronavirus nearly double.
The Wisconsin National Guard opened a testing site in Jefferson County on Wednesday as numbers here continue to climb, hitting 449 positive cases since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.
“It’s been pretty steady with people coming in. We did have a line already here before we opened,” said National Guard Lt. Aria Schmitz. “We started rolling them in, and it’s been pretty smooth sailing since then.”
Vehicles were lined up near a fairgrounds building where the testing was taking place. Many attendees filled out their information online before the testing, but that was not required.
Schmitz said they were expecting 400 people to be tested on the first day and about 2,500 for the week.
“This has been a fabulous facility here,” said Chris Barron, executive director of population health and clinical services at Fort HealthCare. “They are getting really efficient now. They are now a finetuned machine at this point.”
In Jefferson County, 10,000 people have tested negative for the virus since testing began here during the spring.
As the number of COVID cases continues to increase in Wisconsin, more testing sites are opening. Barron said attendees at a testing site that opened this week in neighboring Waukesha County had nearly a three-hour wait.
“When we heard about that, we knew we would be busy here,” he said. “There are always people in line, but the line is not obscenely long. People should not be afraid to come out.”
The line on Wednesday was about an hour wait. Wait times across the country at testing sites have not been that short.
This is the third site in the Jefferson County area to open since the pandemic started. In May, the National Guard opened a site at the football stadium on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus. And a testing site opened in Watertown earlier this month.
The site at Jefferson County Fair Park runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day through Saturday. Testing is free.
To make testing quicker at testing sites run by the Wisconsin National Guard, people are required to register online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Anyone wanting a test can register either before or at the testing site on his or her cellphone. They will be sent a confirmation code that they must show testing workers.
Persons unable to sign up online can receive help from a member of the National Guard at the site.
Across Wisconsin, 856 people have died from coronavirus and 44,847 people have tested positive for the virus that has been exploding in states like Florida and Arizona.
This week, Racine and Green Bay joined Madison and Milwaukee as Wisconsin cities that passed mandates requiring people to wear facemasks in certain public settings, although Gov. Tony Evers has resisted issuing a statewide order like those in place in many nearby states.
More than half of states have statewide mask mandates, including Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota, which announced its on Wednesday.
Even as more local governments enact their own mask ordinances, creating a patchwork of mask requirements across the state, Evers has not issued a statewide mandate. The first-term Democrat said earlier this month he was unlikely to do so because the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down his "Safer at Home" order in May. That did not include a mask requirement, but the court said Evers had overstepped his authority by requiring most non-essential businesses to close during the start of the outbreak.
Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Wisconsin since mid-June, hitting a single-day record high of 1,117 new confirmed cases on Tuesday.
"The governor continues to be concerned about the increases in cases we're seeing across our state and is evaluating additional steps we can take to help prevent further spread of COVID-19," Evers' spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, said Wednesday. "We are encourage folks to stay home, limit their social interactions and travel, and wear masks whenever they go out to help flatten the curve and keep our families, neighbors, and communities safe."
Evers did issue a mandate earlier this month for state executive branch employees to wear masks while working in state buildings.
Republicans who control the Legislature, and who could vote to pass a statewide mask mandate, have shown little to no interest in doing that. Both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have spoken out against a statewide mask requirement. Fitzgerald, whose 13th Senate District includes much of Jefferson County, also has insisted that employees of the Senate do not need to wear masks when at work in the Capitol.
"I won't be pushed around by Dane County or the Evers administration — we control the Senate wing," Fitzgerald said this month when mask mandates for Dane County and state workers took effect. "Senators should be able to decide what they do in their own offices."
Health officials around the world, and in Wisconsin, have pointed to wearing masks as one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the virus. President Donald Trump, who for months resisted wearing a face covering in public, on Tuesday encouraged them to be worn. Trump tweeted a photo of himself in a facemask Monday, calling it an act of patriotism.
