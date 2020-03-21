WHITEWATER — The Wisconsin National Guard on Friday conducted training at its Whitewater armory in preparation for potential missions in support of the state's COVID-19 outbreak.
Soldiers with the Guard's 457th CBRN Company, 135th Med Det, 273rd Med Det and airmen with the 115th Fighter Wing were trained on mobile testing procedures and specimen collection for COVID-19 to ensure readiness if asked to assist the Department of Health Services.
More than 300 citizen soldiers and airmen are on state active duty to be prepared to assist the state, if requested.However, the Guard has not received any requests for assistance at this time.
Gov. Tony Evers cleared the way for National Guard support to DHS and civil authorities in declaring a public health emergency a week ago Thursday. The emergency declaration gave the adjutant general the authority to mobilize National Guard resources to state active duty as he deems necessary or upon request from state or local emergency managers.
The 457th Chemical Company is based in Whitewater.
