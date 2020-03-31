By Gail Scott
Jefferson County health officer
To detect and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, the Jefferson County Health Department is using the latest guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We aim to prevent the spread of illness among the public by offering educational resources, communicable disease surveillance, and investigation when needed.
Our nurses and management are staying well-informed on COVID-19 developments. To provide additional reassurance, the Health Department has previous experience in regular follow up on other reportable communicable diseases on a day-to-day basis, and even emergency preparedness measures such as mass clinics and response to outbreaks.
The Jefferson County Health Department has provided guidance to essential businesses, schools, daycares, funeral homes, grocery stores, food pantries, Long Term Care Facilities such as nursing homes and group home, medical providers, Emergency Management, emergency responders, other county departments, municipalities, and many other agencies and places of employment within Jefferson County.
Our department promptly follows up on all individuals being tested for COVID-19. This involves a thorough investigation, prompt notification of positive cases and follow-up with close contacts. Anyone being tested for COVID-19 is asked to self-isolate immediately until they receive the approval for discontinuation of isolation from our department.
For all positive cases, contact tracing is completed by trained public health nurses. This entails a thorough questionnaire from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to find out where our confirmed case has been, when their symptoms started, and look at who they were in close contact when potentially contagious.
Those who came into close contact with the individual will be notified promptly by our department and provided guidance and recommendations. We will also provide guidance and recommendations to any place of employment for these individuals.
Please note that the information of all confirmed cases and close contact cases is protected by HIPAA, and that information cannot be shared with the general public.
Thank you to everyone who is following the “Safer at Home” order and for taking this pandemic seriously. Your actions will help to slow down the pandemic and save lives. We are in this together!
For COVID-19 questions please email covid19@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Gail Scott, RN, BSN, is the Jefferson County Health Department director/health officer.
