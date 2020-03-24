The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson is asking individuals to help preserve memories of the local response to the historic COVID-19 pandemic for the future.
“It’s not every day that we realize that we’re living through historic times," museum director Merrilee Lee said. "But we certainly are experiencing unprecedented times for our world. The COVID-19 pandemic and our response to it will become an important part of our history. Even now, we are looking back at the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak to help guide us through these times and to offer insights on how we should react to our current threat.”
As such, the Hoard Historical Museum is asking to crowdsource the effort to help preserve Fort Atkinson’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Items will be added to the museum’s historical archives for future generations.
Specifically, the museum is looking for:
• Images of specific Covid-era events, places or scenes.
For example, the sign in front of the museum currently says "Closed until further notice." Are there other signs in businesses or places that are Covid-specific? Are there scenes only currently found due to social-distancing?
• Individuals' reactions to the current situation. Please take a moment to share personal thoughts and feelings toward the current pandemic.
• Items from this time period from a reputable source.
There are several ways to share items with the Hoard Historical Museum, Lee noted.
Digital items may be emailed to the museum to info@hoardmuseum.org or shared to the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hoardmuseum.
The museum’s website has a specific page set up for reactions: www.hoardmuseum.org/2020-covid-19-pandemic/.
People also can also send physical images, reactions, or items to the museum at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, Covid-19 record.
“Every American family has been impacted by the pandemic in large and small ways," Lee said. "It is up to us living through it to preserve the story of it.”
The Hoard Historical Museum currently is closed due to Gov. Tony Evers’ shelter-in-place mandate; however, the opportunity to preserve this part of the community’s history cannot be overlooked, Lee emphasized.
“We need your help,” said Lee. “Please help the Hoard Historical Museum keep a record of Covid-19 in our community.”
The Hoard Historical Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. It may be reached at (920) 563-7769 or info@hoardmuseum.org.
