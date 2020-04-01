JEFFERSON — For the first time ever, the dog kennels at the Humane Society of Jefferson County are empty.
The last available dog, Thunder, walked out of the shelter and into his new home on March 25. The recent surge in dog adoptions might be due, in part, to Governor Evers’ "Safer at Home" order issued on March 24 recommending people stay home as much as possible, giving many more time to spend with a new pet.
For several years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, many shelters located in northern states have taken in dogs from overcrowded shelters in the south. With the "Safe at Home" order and the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to stay at home as much as possible, the shelter currently has no plans to bring in dogs from other shelters. This is another sad but necessary concession in nationwide efforts to protect public health.
While there presently are no dogs available at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, there still are plenty of cats in need of good homes like Winston.
"Kitten season" also is right around the corner, which means the shelter soon will be overflowing with felines.
Adoption applications are available online at www.hsjc-wis.com along with pictures and descriptions of adoptable cats and kittens. Persons can help the shelter by adopting, donating or sharing its available pets on social media.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County will continue to take in stray animals from municipalities that contract for its services and is open for adoptions by appointment only.
If your pet becomes lost or you find a stray animal, call the shelter at (920) 674-2048 or after hours at (920) 988-0889.
For general questions or information about adopting, call (920) 674-2048 during business hours or email shelter@hsjc-wis.com at any time.
(0) comments
