In-person voter turnout in the Democratic presidential primary election on Tuesday was slow but steady in the City of Fort Atkinson, where precautions were put in place to safeguard the health of both voters and poll workers in the wake of COVID-19 concerns.
“Today is great,” City Clerk Michelle Ebbert remarked over the noon hour while processing absentee ballots, along with Bobbie Koch. “We’re very fortunate it is a nice day — great weather!”
She said the city had about 275 in-person voters on Tuesday, which “is good.”
“We don’t want that number too high because we don’t want people to come out (to the polls) — we wanted people to absentee vote,” Ebbert said, noting clerks are processing about 2,200 absentee ballots. “There’s still about 475 (absentees) outstanding.”
Promptly at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the clerk said, all voting activity ceased.
“At 8 o’clock we shut down the (voting) machines, we secure them in the vault (and) nothing gets done,” Ebbert said. “And then next Monday (April 13) we’ll have to process those absentees and get our final totals on Monday.”
The city clerk shared precautions election workers had implemented to encourage social distancing of six feet, and help safeguard both voters and poll workers against spreading the coronavirus.
“One of the first things we did was bring out my old tape measure — I carry one with me, which is very odd — and mark off six feet (separation) away for everybody and put pink X’s on the floor where people can stand,” Ebbert said. “We’re encouraging social distancing, but whether voters choose to follow it or not, that was up to them. But out of respect for the person next to you, they might want you to obey that.”
An additional safeguard, she said, involved using plexiglass windows at the registration tables which served as barriers between the poll workers and voters.
“We have hand sanitizer at every station, we have rubber gloves at every table,” Ebbert noted. “We have a plethora of cleaning products that we’re cleaning the voting booths (with) throughout the day.”
And, every voter had their own pen to fill in their ballot with, she said, noting they either could keep the pen or throw it away.
“I have a hand sanitizer by the garbage can, and everyone is using it as they leave, too,” Ebbert added. “And I have facemasks for all of the workers.
“So, everyone is really making sure to use all of the resources, which is great — we encourage it,” she concluded.
