JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson has announced how it is complying with Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order.
Jefferson Police Chief and emergency operations coordinator Ken Pileggi and City Administrator Tim Freitag reported that the new emergency order signed Tuesday contains new, more-restrictive provisions for business and nonprofit operations, although it also has a very broad list of exemptions for essential services and businesses.
Under the order, those businesses that are deemed essential are encouraged to remain operational during this crisis, Pileggi said. It also has exemptions for non-essential businesses and services to take certain activities to maintain basic business operations.
"The City of Jefferson business and industries have been deemed as essential services and businesses," the chief said. "We would strongly urge our business community to review this order and continue doing the great job regarding cleaning, social distancing and doing as much work remotely as possible to limit the spread of this virus."
Pileggi said that people who unsure about whether their business meets the essential services and business classification criteria should review the information page of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation at www.wedc.org/essentialbusiness.
"If you do not believe your business is listed as an essential service or business classification, you can contact the WEDC to apply to be classified as an essential business," Pileggi said. "They have a fillable form at the website you can complete."
Of note in this order, Pileggi said, is that weddings and funerals now can proceed with good social distancing and a limit of 10 persons in a confined room or space.
"We have fielded calls regarding these types of events and this order clarifies those," he said.
In addition, he reported that some employers have provided their employees letters on their letterhead designating their businesses as essential services or businesses. They have required their employees to carry this letter, along with their employee identification card, with them as they traverse to and from work.
"This is not required, but we have been notified by some of our employers they have implemented this practice and wanted to share this information with our business community who may want to do this as well," Pileggi said.
He continued: "We want citizens to know that the City of Jefferson Police Department will not be conducting traffic stops on any persons unless reasonable suspicion or probable cause exists. What does this mean? This means that officers on the street will be conducting business as usual pursuant to the laws of the State of Wisconsin and ordinances of the City of Jefferson.
"No person will be arbitrarily stopped to check on employment status with any business or industry by a Jefferson police officer," he added. "We encourage you to stay at home as much as possible, but do not want you to worry about your freedom to travel for appointments, supplies or to go to and from work."
In order to limit contact and possible exposure of police officers and citizens, the Jefferson Police Department will be conducting business as follows:
• Officers will not enter homes on EMS calls that are not life-threatening. EMS personnel will enter the home to treat the patient.
Officers will remain outside unless absolutely necessary to enter a home pursuant to life-saving measures or an EMS staff person's request.
• Citizens are encouraged to conduct business with the police department via the telephone.
Persons who need to file a report not requiring evidence collection or a written statement will be able to do so over the phone. A dispatcher will be able to advise whether an officer response is required.
Do not hesitate to dial 9-1-1 in any emergency. Officers shall respond to all emergency situations in emergency fashion.
• If officer presence is required, citizens are asked to meet the officer outside in a fresh-air environment unless an officer needs to enter the home as part of an investigation he or she is conducting.
The "Safer at Home" order began Wednesday, March 25, and continues through Friday, April 24. Persons with questions should not hesitate to contact the emergency contacts listed above.
"On behalf of the City of Jefferson, we sincerely want to thank all of our citizens and businesses who have been affected by this virus and helping prevent the spread of the COVID 19 (coronavirus)," Pileggi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.