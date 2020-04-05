Jefferson County recorded its 14th confirmed case of coronavirus on the weekend.
Gail Scott, Jefferson County Health Department director, reported one more confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases among county residents to 14. There have been no deaths.
Meanwhile elsewhere in Wisconsin, a second death due to COVID-19 was reported Sunday in Rock County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County reported 28 cases of COVID-19 and 699 negative test results, DHS data shows, with statewide totals including 2,267 cases of COVID-19 and 68 deaths as of Sunday.
DHS data shows that Walworth County reported 20 positive cases and Green County reported nine cases. In Dane County, 269 cases and eight deaths have been reported by DHS.
Wisconsin’s chief medical officer, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, said last week there were signs the state was “flattening the curve” related to overall virus cases reported daily by DHS, a sign that decreased movement by residents could be slowing the spread of the virus following the “Safer At Home” order by Gov. Tony Evers.
Projections from the Rock County Public Health Department show there could be more than 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 by early May if safer-at-home and social distancing standards are not followed. That likely won’t happen because many Rock County residents—more than needed to cause such a spike — are following state guidelines, said Nick Zupan, epidemiologist at the county health department.
Also, a second person died in a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Sheboygan, county health officials said Sunday.
The death at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was announced as the Wisconsin National Guard arrived to begin testing all staff and more than 90 residents. The Sheboygan Press reported that 10 people had tested positive after a resident at the center became the first in the county to die from COVID-19. At least 30 staff members have had to enter quarantine.
Colinda Nappa, Sunny Ridge’s administrator, said Saturday that several people who tested positive were no longer running fevers, and “most of them are responding to treatment.”
Wisconsin health officials reported Sunday the number of people in the state testing positive for COVID-19 has grown to 2,267, up 155 from the day before. The number of deaths officially attributed to the coronavirus in Wisconsin grew Sunday to 68 deaths, an increase of 12 from the previous day.
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
The Wisconsin National Guard dispatched a team Sunday to the senior living facility in Sheboygan to set up a mobile testing site and collect COVID-19 specimens. About 30 soldiers and airmen arrived as part of the approximately 350 troops mobilized in March after Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency.
