The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Jefferson County inched up to eight on Saturday.
Jefferson County Health Department director/health officer Gail Scott reported that as of noon on March 28, there have been eight Jefferson County residents diagnosed with COVID-19.
"These are just the number of people who have received a positive test result. There are likely more cases in the county as not everyone is being tested," Scott said.
She advised that Jefferson County residents should assume there are undiagnosed cases in the community and there is community spread of the disease locally, statewide and nationwide.
"Everyone should do their part in complying with the 'Safer at Home' order and stay home as much as possible in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Scott said.
“I thank everyone who is staying home, practicing social distancing, washing their hands, covering their cough and staying home when sick," she continued. "This is a very difficult time for all.
"We have had great cooperation and communication with all of our community partners. Our staff have been working long hours to conduct contact tracing for positive cases, follow-up on all who have been tested, provide guidance for businesses and health care providers, and answering questions."
She said Jefferson County has a very dedicated health-care system that is working hard to assist individuals affected by not only this virus, but with other health conditions, as well.
"Community leaders, municipalities, health-care providers, Emergency Management, Fort HealthCare and county administrative staff have been meeting on a regular basis to respond to this pandemic and keep our community as safe as possible," Scott said.
She noted that the Health Department is in daily contact with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and is following all DHS and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for case management, guidance, and community mitigation.
Anyone with questions related to COVID-19 can email the Jefferson County Health Department at COVID19@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
