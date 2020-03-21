JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson held its Chromebook and instrument pick-up Friday, spreading out the pickup times throughout the day so that only one vehicle would be coming through at one time.
At Jefferson Middle School principal Nick Skretta was outside waiting to "radio in" family individually to go to the pick-up portion of the line. Families were instructed not to leave their vehicles.
All of the equipment had been sanitized prior to pick-up and the table containing the materials was cleaned between each pick-up out of an abundance of caution.
Students will be starting virtual lessons Monday, March 30, after the teachers have had a week to plan the switch to online instruction.
