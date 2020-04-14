JEFFERSON — Jefferson schools have moved to a pass-fail grading system during the COVID-19 closure and throughout the close of the 2019-20 school year.
School administration, in an email to parents Tuesday evening, shared this quote from speculative fiction author Sim Kern, who outlined the philosophy guiding administrators' decisions.
“If teachers are assigning grades right now, what they are grading is privilege. Without the equalizing force of the school building and its services, limited as they are, teachers are grading on access to technology, WiFi, food, housing security, and ableism," Kern said.
School District of Jefferson Superintendent Mark Rollefson said that school officials took a multitude of factors into account as they worked to determine how to grade students' academic work during the COVID-19 pandemic and the district's first venture into online learning.
"It has proven to be no small task," Rollefson said in the memo that went out to parents. "If traditional grading with A, B, C, D and F is the be-all and end-all, during this COVID pandemic we will, indeed, be grading based on access to technology, the availability of WiFi, a full pantry of food, safe housing, the security of continuity of the week and the (existence of an) able-bodied person at home to assist kids.
"There is no manual for this. There is no one right answer," the memo said. "Each approach results in several side effects."
Rollefson related that the district's administrative team spent many hours in discussion, reflection and study before coming to the decision to move to a pass/fail (or, as the district is terming it, "pass/did not participate") system of grading for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
The memo noted that the most vulnerable students in school settings remain the most vulnerable students in distance-learning settings.
It noted that in order to protecting the academic progress and advancement of all students who are negatively impacted by access and opportunity gaps, exacerbated by distance learning, the district had to shift its grading practices.
Under the Pass/DNP system, students still are able to earn credit for classes completed, while eliminating hurdles to graduation that could be onerous for some students.
The Pass/DNP system will freeze students' gradepoint averages as they stand after the first semester of the 2020-21 school year. Fourth-quarter Pass/DNP grades will not impact GPA.
The memo then went on to outline what this would look like at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
For elementary-schoolers, standards for all content areas will be left blank/ungraded on the 2019-20 third-trimester report card. Instead, classroom teachers will indicate whether students participated/engaged in distance learning or not.
At the middle school level, the third quarter officially ended April 3.
Given the disruption students experienced with the extended "spring break" and the move to distance learning, the school has extended the opportunity for students to improve their grades for the third quarter until April 24.
All middle-schoolers will receive a third-quarter grade on their report card using the regular grading scale.
Then in the fourth quarter, all middle school grades — both for core academic classes and for exploratory classes — will move to Pass/DNP.
At the high school level, gradepoint averages and class ranks will be frozen after the first semester.
As at the middle school, the quarter officially ended at Jefferson High School on April 3. Likewise, high-schoolers also have an extended opportunity to improve their grades until April 24.
All students will receive third-quarter grades on their report cards using the regular Jefferson High School grading scale.
Any assignments made up during virtual classes for the third quarter only can enhance students' existing grades as they stand and will not have a negative impact on the third-quarter grade.
Meanwhile, students who are within percentage points of passing may receive an "incomplete" for the third quarter, with the ability to complete work at a later time to earn a passing grade.
As of the fourth quarter, high school grades will move to Pass/DNP, and students will earn credit for all classes passed.
Semester finals have been axed for this year, no matter whether students are able to return to the physical school buildings by the end of the school year.
Second-semester grades will not impact GPA or class rank.
"The majority of colleges and universities we have communicated with will accept all Pass grades," Rollefson indicated in the memo. While higher education institutions will require proof of graduation, they will not disadvantage students based on these circumstances, he noted.
"Details about how the Pass/DNP grades will appear on the transcripts are being finalized," he said. "Credits earned will be on the transcript."
Graduation requirements, per school board policy and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, include three credits of math, three credits of science, four credits of English/language arts, three credits of social studies, a civics requirement, 1.5 credits of physical education, and half a credit of health completed between the seventh grade and a student's senior year.
