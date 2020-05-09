Johnson Financial Group of Racine is donating $5,000 to the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties as part of a program to support nonprofit organizations responding to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert Cassiday, Johnson Bank branch manager in Fort Atkinson, informed United Way Executive Director Megan Hartwick of the contribution toward the organization's COVID-19 Relief Fund.
He said it is part of $200,000 that Johnson Financial Group is donating in its Wisconsin and Arizona markets to support the United Way and other nonprofit organizations, with a focus on basic needs such as food and housing, child care and youth activities, and supporting healthcare personnel, first responders and their families.
That includes $150,000 going directly to several nonprofit organizations, while matching its employees giving dollar-for-dollar up to another $50,000. The combined giving is expected to exceed $200,000.
“Our communities need us now more than ever and we’re proud to do our part to help,” said Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group. “We are honored to provide support to so many organizations that continue to improve the lives of our families, our neighbors and our friends. And, what better way to support the compassion and generosity of our JFG Associates than to match their giving dollar-for-dollar?”
Hartwick said that the Johnson Financial Group's contribution helps put the local United Way's COVID-19 Relief Fund well over its original goal.
“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of individuals and companies in our communities during this time," she said. "Our United Way originally set a goal of reaching $50,000 in our relief fund, and after this incredibly generous donation of $5,000 from Johnson Financial Group, we have officially raised over $60,000."
She noted that Johnson Financial Group already has been a strong supporter of the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties, holding fundraisers and running an employee campaign each year.
"It speaks volumes to their company’s commitment to strengthening our communities that they have gone above their existing support to offer additional funding during this time," Hartwick said. "We feel so grateful to be in a position to offer far more funding than we’d originally anticipated, all of which is being distributed to the five local school districts in our service area and to two partner agencies providing financial assistance to families and individuals struggling as a result of COVID-19 closures.
"We are so grateful for Johnson Financial Group’s trust and support," she added.
Donations toward the United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund are being taken through June 30, when the last anticipated relief fund checks will be sent. No administrative fees are being taken by United Way, so 100 percent of all donations for this fund will be distributed back out into the communities.
Anyone who would like to donate to the United Way’s COVID-19 fund may visit the United Way website at www.uwjnwc.com and click on “Donate Today” to be taken to the donation page where full details are available. Donations also may be mailed to 734 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
For questions, contact the United Way at (920) 563.8880 or unitedway@idcnet.com.
