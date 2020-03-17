It was far from his hometown in Ireland, but Donal O’Brien was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day the way he has for years — decked out in a green suit greeting people as they came into a pub for food.
“We used to go to Milwaukee,” he said of his family celebrating the holiday.
But he’s been coming to Paddy Coughlin’s Irish Pub for breakfast five years now.
But on Tuesday, even with the coronavirus on everyone’s mind and restaurants awaiting word as to whether they would have to switch to carry-outs only, a dedicated crowd turned out Tuesday not knowing how long the Fort Atkinson pub would remain open.
By mid-afternoon, the luck of the Irish had run out. Gov. Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and closed all bars and restaurants, except for delivery and pickup orders, in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The news came as the number of people in Wisconsin who tested positive for COVID-19 increased more than 50 percent in one day, from 47 to 72. There was community spread of the virus in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha counties, said Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.
The state health lab now is prioritizing who is tested because of a shortage in the supply of materials needed to complete the tests, said Dr. Westergaard, Wisconsin's chief medical officer for communicable diseases.
As word spread to bars and restaurants throughout Jefferson County, owners were preparing to close before 5 p.m. and go to carry-out service only.
“We are going to do that until 8 p.m. and close,” said Erin Didion who owns Paddy’s with husband Mitch Patterson. They will open for take-out only on Wednesday again from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
O’Brien, like many, watched the news Tuesday as the story of the coronavirus kept unfolding. But the Jefferson resident also has been paying attention to flooding problems back in his home country.
As cities like Milwaukee have closed bars and restaurants in the last day, owners of establishments here awaited word, and what that new world of service might look like.
“Everybody is still cautious and still coming out. Everybody here is excited that we’re open,” Patterson said early Tuesday morning. “We have been taking a lot of extra precautions and a lot of sanitizing. Things like that and keep everyone as safe as we can.”
The restaurant normally would open at 6 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, but it opened two hours later after removing a half-dozen tables for social distancing.
While restaurants and bars are required to go to carry-out only, the exemption list for the rule includes transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers and courts.
Restaurant owners in Fort Atkinson have been using a group text chat to keep up with how everyone else is handling the situation and for ideas for keeping the doors open that seemed to be changing by the hour.
“Everybody is on the same page. Sounds like a lot of us are going to carry-out and curbside pickup,” Patterson said.
On their busiest day of the year, Patterson said, they were a little slow, and missing out on the early breakfast crowd might have been part of that. Also, he said, students are out of school and parents might be at home with them.
Driving around the area, it was quick to see that many restaurants have gone through some changes. At Arby’s, the sign says "drive-thru only service" and the line at Dunkin Donuts Tuesday morning was wrapped around the building.
Brock’s River Walk Tavern and Grill in downtown Fort Atkinson had a sign out front for a corned beef-and-cabbage special.
Owner Jake Brock said at noon Tuesday that they were open and following guidelines and restrictions. They also were awaiting any additional changes that were expecting to come at 2 p.m.
“We just know it’s coming soon enough,” he said. “We are going to more to carry-out only and more to delivery.”
Another thing that both Brock and Patterson talked about was wanting to keep employees working, if possible, after closing their doors.
And while neither place ever has done delivery of their food before, they are looking at that option to help everyone through a tough situation.
“Keep the money rolling a little bit and keep employees going,” Brock said.
About a month ago, Brock said, he started preparing for changes.
“I started talking to my wife about the seriousness of this. It’s come on pretty fast and scary and it’s sad to think about,” he said.
With the messaging between bars, he said all the owners around town were taking things by the hour.
“Everyone is on the same page and don’t know what to do and what to decide,” he said.
In Jefferson, Valentino Emimi, the owner of 4 Sisters Family Restaurant, said he was waiting Tuesday afternoon to see if there will be any additional changes to regulations.
“I have no idea. We will see by the end of week what will happen,” he said.
Preparations for curbside service and possibly delivery is something Patterson has considered.
“We never offered that before. We are not really set up for that either. But we may look into that if it’s something we decide,” he said.
But for now, they will be sticking with carry-out service.
“We are trying to keep our staff employed,” he adedd. “It’s hard on us, but if we can keep a few employees, that would be great.”
Brock said that closing to walk-in customers not only hurts owners, but employees.
“It’s trickles down so far, not only just the business owners; we will have a financial problem soon,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.