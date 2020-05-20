WATERTOWN — A historian by training who now is running Watertown’s Literatus and Co. coffeeshop and bookstore, Wes Crnkovich saw opportunity in the midst of crisis.
As residents and businesses scrambled to adapt to new limitations during the continuing coronavirus pandemic, he took the view of a historian, thinking, “This is a more than a once-in-a-lifetime event. This is a once-a-century event, maybe even more.”
Selling a limited menu of sandwiches, bakery items, coffee and tea, as well as being a purveyor of new and used books, Literatus and Co. has been among the “essential” businesses that have served as the core of the downtown community when many other businesses were closed during the recently ended “Safer-at-Home” mandate.
With fewer opportunities for personal interaction, many of the people who came into the little shop had thoughts to share about this unprecedented event and how it was affecting their daily lives.
Thinking about how people’s everyday lives at other pivotal points in history have captured readers’ interest for decades, centuries, even millennia, Crnkovich thought what a wonderful opportunity this presented to record history as it was happening.
He envisioned a book of essays written by local people sharing their thoughts about the crazy world we’re living in, then thought that it would be wonderful to use such a book to raise money for the Watertown Historical Society.
“It’s such an interesting moment to capture,” he said.
The book would be entitled “A Time Remembered,” and people would be asked to title their entries “This I Will Remember,” or center their entries on these theme.
When Literatus and Co. first publicized the idea on Facebook and through the store’s email newsletter, an initial flurry of responses came in, along with some inquiries that led Crnkovich to open the contest up to art and photography, as well.
“I actually got calls from some teachers, at the kindergarten, first- and second-grade level, asking if their students could submit work,” the store manager said.
Obviously, it’s a little much to expect an essay from students so young, but Crnkovich said he would welcomed hand-drawn pictures with captions created by the students.
That opened up the possibility of accepting other art submissions — drawings, paintings, photography, anything that could run in a two-dimensional form.
“We hope to eventually create a 100-page volume,” he said.
As an incentive, the store is offering a $25 gift card to one winner. Entries will be judged on content and style.
All entries will be published anonymously — with no names attached — and entrants will release all rights to publication and editing to Literatus and Co.
Crnkovich said 100 percent of the profits from sales of the book will go toward the Watertown Historical Society.
There is an online submission form on the Literatus and Co. website, into which people can cut-and-paste individual written entries of any length. The form can be found under the header “More” at the top of the website, and then under the subhead “Essay.”
Those who do not have access to a computer or who prefer to submit paper copies, art or photographs can mail the entries in to the store at Essay Contest, c/o Literatus and Co., 401 E. Main St., Watertown, WI, 53094.
People also may stop in at the store to turn in their entries in person.
Entrants need not live in Watertown or the surrounding area.
“If we received an entry from Rio de Janeiro right now, I think people would find a lot of similarities with what we’re experiencing right now,” Crnkovich said.
The contents of an entry are completely up to the entrant. They could center on loneliness or sacrifice, or the unlikely joys that the whole “Stay-at-Home” mandate has brought about, such as the ability to spend more time together as a family and really savor those small moments.
“I have one entry that’s a single word,” Crnkovich said, although to find out what that word was, he said people would have to wait until the publication comes out.
The store originally had set a deadline of May 26 for entries, but with the pandemic stretching on indefinitely, Crnkovich said the project could extend into June.
