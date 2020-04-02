Fort Atkinson churches are learning new ways to stay connected to members while they’re physically separated.
Many local congregations canceled worship services even before the stay-at-home order was issued by Gov. Tony Evers.
Since then, churches are communicating to members through YouTube, Facebook and other social media, plus relying on telephone calls and mailings.
“This physical distancing is how we’re showing love for our neighbors,” said Rev. Amy Waelchli, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church. “I don’t like to call it social distancing because we’re trying to find some social time together, but we’re doing it virtually. I think people understand that the physical distance is for love of neighbor.”
Trinity has been holding Thursday evening and Sunday morning worship services on the congregation’s YouTube channel and also posting them on Facebook. Every weekday, Waelchli reads a children’s book to younger members of the congregation that has proved popular even among adults. She also utilizes Zoom, a videoconferencing application, to hold Bible studies online.
At First United Methodist Church, the Rev. Paul Johnsen said the congregation uses Zoom for weekly staff meetings and to hold Sunday School classes. He posts his sermons on Facebook and on the church’s website.
“We’re finding that we’re reaching more people that way than we would on a typical Sunday,” he said.
Local pastors quickly are learning the technology needed to spread God’s word in a virtual world. They have experienced a few glitches, but they’re taking those in stride and with a sense of humor.
Waelchli, who is using a laptop to record her messages, said she continues to struggle to adjust the lighting and camera angles. Johnsen admits that he’s envious of churches that have more video-editing capabilities.
“Our Christian Ed worker has been doing Sunday School lessons and youth lessons online. When I joined online on Sunday, she greeted me by saying ‘hello Pastor Paul,’ and I quickly started brushing my hair into place before I realized she couldn’t see me,” Johnsen recalled.
Johnsen said one colleague joked that instead of thinking about last Sunday as the fifth Sunday of Lent, he called it the third Sunday in COVID.
Pastors are spending more time phoning members to keep in touch and have enlisted help from volunteers.
“I’m going through our directory and calling people to see how they’re doing. I started by calling the people that I know to be the most vulnerable,” Johnsen said.
The governor’s “Safer at Home” directive has forced congregations to change how they handle special events like funerals and weddings.
“I had a funeral scheduled, but the family decided to postpone that for now. I have a wedding scheduled for this Saturday that will just be the couple and a witness,” said the Rev. Chris Buckingham-Taylor, pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Buckingham-Taylor is using YouTube to livestream worship services and is continuing to broadcast services on WFAW Radio. He is sharing those efforts with his wife, Delisa Buckingham-Taylor, pastor at Grace United Church.
At Grace United, a team of volunteers runs errands and buys groceries for members of the congregation who need to avoid going out in public. They follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines about maintaining safe distances, washing their hands and covering their mouths if they cough or sneeze, and they’re leaving deliveries at doors to avoid personal contact.
The Buckingham-Taylors plan to hold upcoming Good Friday services, but admit that they will be much different from the past, when local congregations joined together for a joint worship service.
“I’m still planning to do the reading that we had planned; we just need to stay under nine people in the building,” Chris Buckingham-Taylor said.
Instead of a joint choir featuring members from several local congregations, music will be scaled back to include just a piano or organ.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church posts worship services on the congregation’s YouTube channel and website and recently started posting morning and evening devotions from Administrative Pastor Matthew Vik and Outreach Pastor David Ernest.
“We’ve been sending out videos from Pastor Ernest and myself giving devotions to keep everybody focused on the word of God and giving updates about what’s going on at St. Paul’s. We’re trying to make it as easy as possible so anybody who is in need of a worship service or devotions has those opportunities,” said Vik.
A recently formed Sonshine Committee of about 40 callers has been charged with phoning every household to see how they are doing and to ask if they would like a pastor to call. Both ministers are making calls to shut-ins to pray with them over the phone or to have a devotion.
“It’s very important to us as pastors to continue to reach out to these individuals because it is absolutely an isolating experience. It’s already difficult to be shut-in and it’s even more difficult when pastors are not available to visit with them in person,” he said.
The Rev. Tim Renz of St. Joseph Catholic Church said the parish recently launched an outreach effort called FlockNotes. Parishioners are being encouraged to sign up to receive text messages or emails to get updates from the church as required. He said there are many resources online and on television for parishioners to listen to Sunday Mass, including a livestream from Bishop Donald Hying of the Diocese of Madison.
“A lot of parishes are doing devotions or livestreaming their Masses, including the bishop. I have not done that because there is so much of that out there,” Father Renz said. He is, however, continuing to perform Mass in the church rectory.
“We believe in the power of the Mass itself. It has a benefit to the people even though they can’t be there. So we continually offer it for them and pray for them through it,” he said.
Renz added that the church building remains open at scheduled hours so that parishioners may come in to pray as long as they maintain safe distances.
Renz said that while parishioners understand the need for the stay-at-home order, they are saddened because they cannot participate in the life of the church in their normal way.
“A lot of people are sad. It is a loss to not be able to publicly celebrate their faith. They miss the sacraments. They miss receiving communion. I think they understand, but at the same time, they are mourning that they can’t do these things, especially with Holy Week and Easter approaching.”
While their main concern is for the health and well-being of the community, church leaders also are aware that financial support might suffer. Most have provided ways for church members to make donations online.
Some of their members have been furloughed or laid off and others who are still working are concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus at their workplaces.
“Normally when I preach, I’m always trying to guess what people are thinking. What are their burdens? What are their needs? I don’t need to do a whole lot of guessing these days,” Johnsen said.
Despite the adjustments that congregations have had to endure, the local ministers are continuing to preach a message of hope to their congregations.
“We are people of the resurrection. We are in Lent, but we know how this story ends,” Waelchli said. “We know that even in a time of distance and separation, we know what is coming. We know we will come back together. This is a chapter of our story, but it is not how the story will end.”
Churches are recognizing that this year’s Easter celebrations will need to be scaled back.
Johnsen recently told his flock that for first time in his lifetime, and probably for the first time in the history of the congregation, they will not be able to worship together on Easter Sunday.
“But I also said that when we do get back together, whenever that is, we will certainly celebrate the resurrection in a big way,” he said.
In a recent letter to Grace members, Delisa Buckingham-Taylor reminded them that the first Easter was a quiet Sunday, too.
“The resurrection happened without anyone knowing about it. While we’re practicing social distancing, it may be quieter Easter Sunday like the first Easter would have been,” she said. “As much as we can, we’re reminding people that the Holy Spirit is uniting us at this time. God is bigger than all of our problems. God is greater than all of our fears and God will get us through this.”
