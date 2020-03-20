In light of the governor’s ban on dine-in service at restaurants and bars to help curb the coronavirus outbreak, many Jefferson County establishments are offering carry:out and/or delivery of meals.
“The Daily Union is compiling a list of eateries that are providing carryout and/or delivery service,” said managing editor Christine Spangler. “We are seeking help from the public to assemble this information.”
Spangler asks that people provide the information in the following format: Name of business, full address with town, carryout/delivery or both, hours and days, telephone number, website, email address.
Send the information to cspangler@dailyunion.com or call Spangler at (920) 691:3631.
Ordering out?
Please support our local dining establishments in the following ways:
Consider tipping on your take:out order as if you were dining in. This will help support our community’s restaurant staff during this challenging time.
Order gift certificates now that you can use in the coming year or gift during the 2020 holiday season. Purchase chamber of commerce gift certificates, as wel, that can be used at member-affiliated establishments.
Follow community restaurant/bar Facebook pages. Leave a positive comment, give a positive rating and/or share. This act of goodwill will carry forward helping the establishment well into the future when this pandemic has resolved.
As with everything, many establishments are taking extra precautions and dealing with new staffing/operational processes so everyone is asked to please be patient with delivery times. Thank you.
Hours and ordering
Payments: Please confirm how you will pay prior to deliver/pick up as you may have to pay with a credit card over the phone with curbside pick up. Menus are available either via websites or facebook pages.
Visit the restaurant website or Facebook page for up:to:date news regarding menu or time changes.
FORT ATKINSON
99 Sushi: Curbside pick-up.
(920) 397:7717. Regular menu. Follow Facebook for updates.
99 Main St. www.fort99sushi.com
Beauty and the Bean: Drive-thru.
(920) 563:4938. Quiche & Soup of the Day. Full menu is available.
Follow Facebook for updates and daily specials.
207 E. Milwaukee Ave. www.beautyandthebean.net
Brickhouse Pizzeria & Pub: Delivery.
(920) 397:7640.
1501 Janesville Ave. www.fortpizza.com
Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern & Grill: Closed (temporarily).
(920) 542:1045. Visit Facebook page for updates.
99 South Main St.
Cafe Carpe: Curbside pick-up.
(920) 563-9391. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Limited menu: Soups, jambalaya, desserts.
Call Kitty for details before ordering. Gift certificates available.
Live-streaming music: Details on Facebook and website.
18 S. Water St. West. www.cafecarpe.com
China One: Pick-up.
(920) 568-0888. Menu on Facebook.
305 Madison Ave.
Culver’s: Drive-thru.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Regular menu.
1551 Madison Ave.
El Patron: Curbside pick-up and delivery.
(920) 568-:5817. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Gift certificates available inside. Follow Facebook for updates.
100 Madison Ave. www.elpatronfortatkinson.com
Fat Boyz: Pick-up and delivery.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Gift certificates available inside.
Fort Atkinson Food Pantry: Open and delivery for special circumstances.
Monday and Thursdays from 3 to 5:30 p.m. 920 563-6992.
715 Jones Ave. Small delivery program to those in need. Text or leave a message at (920) 397-0141.
Fort 88 Smokehouse: Closed (temporarily).
(920) 397-7148. Visit Facebook page for updates.
855 Lexington Blvd. www.fort88smokehouse.com
Fort Family Restaurant: Carry-out.
(920) 563-6324. Breakfast and lunch, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.); dinner (Wednesday to Saturday 4 to 7 p.m. (Hours are subject to change). Visit Facebook page for updates.
Frosty Freeze: Drive-thru.
Island Bar & Grill: Carry-out and delivery.
(920) 563-2757. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Menu on Facebook page.
W7545 Blackhawk Island Road. www.islandcampground.com
Jimmy John’s: Carry-out and delivery.
(920) 563-6400. 10:30 a.m. to 9p.m.
108 Madison Ave.
Jones Market: Carry-out.
(920) 563-2963. Breakfast and lunch. Visit Facebook page for updates.
601 Jones Ave. www.shopjonesmarket.com
La Cabana: Curbside pick-up and delivery.
(920) 542-1222. 11a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
213 Washington Street. Gift certificates available inside.
Menu and updates on Facebook page.
La Macarena: Carry-out and delivery.
(920) 397-7725. Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Gift certificates available inside. Menu and updates on Facebook page.
Mr. Brew’s Taphouse: Curbside pick-up.
(920) 542-1319. Online orders at https://fortatkinson.ordermrbrewstaphouse.com/#/.
Gift Certificates Available.
201 N. Main St. www.mrbrewstaphouse.com
Scotty’s Eat Mor: Closed at this time.
We are working to offer curbside eventually. Gift certificates available by calling the restaurant.
Paddy Coughlin’s Irish Pub: Curbside pick-up and delivery (coming soon).
(920) 397-7776 Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Gift certificates available inside, Facebook and website (coming soon).
Virtual tip jar via PayPal your service staff. www.paddycoughlinspub.com
Pizza Villa: Carry-out and curbside pick-up.
(920) 563-6646. Pizzas only and dessert. 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Menu on Facebook.
Riverfront Cafe: Call for details.
(920) 563-5070. 1317 N. High St.
Salamone’s Italian Pizzeria: Carry-out and delivery.
(920) 563-9217. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
1245 Madison Ave. www.salamonespizzeria.com
Sammy’s Place: Pick-up and delivery.
Deliver locations include Fort Atkinson (in and out of city limits), Hebron and some of Whitewater and Jefferson. Currently running with normal business hours. Follow the Facebook page for updates and daily specials.
www.sammysplacerestaurant.com/menu.html
Soup’s On: Closed (temporarily).
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. (920) 562-3878. Call for updates.
1125 Whitewater Ave.
Subway: Pick-up. In-person, call or use app or website to order.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. (920) 691-0021.
1550 Madison Ave. www.subway.com.
Subway: Pick-up. In-person, call or use app or website to order.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. (920) 563-3344.
1220 Janesville Ave. www.subway.com.
What’s The Point Bar and Grill: Carry-out.
Fish fry available from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20. (920) 563-9992.
U.S. Highway 12 at County Highway C.
JEFFERSON
4 sisters Family restaurant: Carry-out only.
(920) 674-4296, 149 Collins Road, Jefferson
https://www.facebook.com/4SistersFamilyRestaurant/
Bon Ton Bakery: Carry-out Services.
(920) 674-3262, 115 E Racine St.
https://bontonbakery.webs.com/
Brickhaus: Closed.
Chinatown: Open for carry-out.
(920) 675-1666, 414 Collins Road.
Duck’s Crossing: Closed.
Fairview Sports Bar: Closed.
Frans' Diner: Carry-out.
(920) 541-3326, 221 S Main St.
Gordys’ Pizza: Carry-out.
Tuesday-Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 2 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m.
(920) 541-3166, 330 E. Racine St.
https://www.gordyspizzawi.com/#/
Herings Towne Inn: Carry-out.
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
(920) 674-2547, 124 W Rockwell St.
https://www.heringstowneinn.com/
Jefferson Café: Carry-out.
(920) 541-3377, 339 E Racine St.
Saturday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday fish fry, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lou’s Riverview: To be determined.
McDonald's: Drive-through only.
(920) 674-4007, 1423 S. Highway 26.
Neighbors at 13 East: Carry-out or curbside, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(920) 674-2965, 216 Golf Dr.
https://www.facebook.com/Neighbors-at-13-East-114626570095083/.
Pancho’s Fresh Market: Carry-out.
(920) 541-3505, 111 E. Dodge St..
https://www.facebook.com/Panchos-Fresh-Market-LLC-187547108838435/
Playa Vallarta Mexican Grill: Carry-out.
(920) 541-3508, 135 S. Main St.
https://www.facebook.com/playavallarta/
River’s Edge Meat Market/The Edge Restaurant: Carry-out.
(920)-674-6466, 521 S. Main St.
https://www.facebook.com/Rivers-Edge-Meat-Market-148607528500804/
Rock Bottom Express: Closed.
The Corner: Drive-thru, carry-out and delivery, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
(920) 674-4033, 718 S. Main St.
The-Corner-Jefferson-WI-111778687012594/
Subway: Pick-up. In-person, call or use app or website to order.
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (920) 674-7827.
139 Collins Road. www.subway.com.
The Edgewater Supper Club: Carry-out.
(920) 674-9942, 3522 County Highway K.
https://www.facebook.com/TheEdgewaterSupperClub/
The Heron’s Landing: Carry-outs and curb-side service.
Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(920) 675-1650, 200 W. Milwaukee St.
https://www.facebook.com/TheHeronsLanding/
Wayside Inn: Carry-out.
(920) 674-6766, W4820 U.S. Highway 18.
https://www.facebook.com/jeffersonwi/
Wedl's Hamburger Stand: Carry-out (Opens March 23).
(920) 674-3637, 200 E. Racine St.
Sunday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/wedls.hamburgerstand/
LAKE MILLS
Subway: Pick-up. In-person, call or use app or website to order.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. (920) 648-3713.
811 N. Main St. www.subway.com.
JOHNSON CREEK
Subway: Pick-up. In-person, call or use app or website to order.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. (920) 699-2669.
525 Wright Road. www.subway.com.
CAMBRIDGE
Subway: Pick-up. In-person, call or use app or website to order.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. (608) 423-9988.
412 W. Main St. www.subway.com.
PALMYRA
Edge of Town Cafe: Carry-out only for Friday fish fry.
Call (920) 495-4477.
T&D Bar and Bowling: Closed until further notice.
Subway: Pick-up. In-person, call or use downloaded Subway app or website to order.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. (262) 495-4311.
162 E. Main St. www.subway.com.
Note: The Wisconsin Restaurant Association is listing restaurants that are doing pick-up/delivery service at https://www.wirestaurant.org/resources/coronavirus/coronavirus-updates-for-diners.
