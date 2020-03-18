In light of the governor's ban on dine-in service at restaurants and bars to help curb the coronavirus outbreak, many Jefferson County establishments are offering carry-out and/or delivery of meals.
"The Daily Union is compiling a list of eateries that are providing carryout and/or delivery service," said managing editor Christine Spangler. "We are seeking help from the public to assemble this information."
Spangler asks that people provide the information in the following format: Name of business, full address with town, carryout/delivery or both, hours and days, telephone number, website, email address.
Send the information to cspangler@dailyunion.com or call Spangler at (920) 691-3631.
