Editor’s note: This is the first of four articles on the School District of Jefferson having started online instruction Monday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Fort Atkinson schools will be going online next week; watch for coverage then.
JEFFERSON — Jefferson Superintendent Mark Rollefson likens rolling out online schooling during the coronavirus pandemic to “building the plane as we’re flying it.”
Area educators never thought they’d be called on to entirely reconfigure how instruction is delivered ... in roughly a week’s time.
And the School District of Jefferson, which was on spring break when the governor announced his “Safer at Home” mandate, had it easy compared to some districts, which made the online learning shift in a 72-hour turnaround.
The learning curve has been steep for all involved, Rollefson said, but this sudden transformation has its “up sides,” as well.
It certainly has spurred a lot of creativity and technological learning as people suddenly have to find ways to do things online that traditionally were done in person.
But perhaps more importantly, the enforced school closings and “Safer at Home” mandate has brought a stop to the never-ending “rat race” many families have found themselves in.
“I have been in so many conversations with people wondering how we get off this hamster wheel we’re on, saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if life would just slow down a little bit?’” Rollefson said.
While the school superintendent’s hours have risen necessarily due to the shift to online instruction, he said that for many people, this homebound existence has given them more time to concentrate on what’s really important: eating with the family instead of on the road, playing a game together, taking a walk in the woods ...
As Jefferson school planners started looking at the necessity to move to online learning, they first addressed the philosophy of what they would be trying to do.
“There is no intent to replace our regular curriculum,” Rollefson said. “It’s just impossible.
“We are a brick-and-mortar school and that’s what we’ve trained for,” the superintendent added. “All of our policies, all of our professional development are designed for that.
“Furthermore, we are a relational institution — we deal in face-to-face relationships,” he said.
Yet, the Jefferson schools, like schools across the state and nation, are being forced to make a rapid shift in how they deliver instruction due to the realities of the current pandemic.
For the week ahead of the kickoff of Jefferson’s online instruction March 30, staff were getting professional development on online learning “through a fire hose,” Rollefson said, commenting on the intensity of the training.
Included in this transformation not only were the core academic subjects of math, science, social studies and language arts, but also all of the specialty areas, from physical education and music to art and technology education.
District staff members were advised to focus on what they considered essential learning, with the understanding that some pupils won’t be able to participate fully due to connectivity issues or other things that are happening in their homes.
As they developed their online lesson plans, Jefferson educators were in constant contact, coordinating with their colleagues by grade level, by school and by subject.
Teachers across subjects also were encouraged to coordinate to even out the work load for students so it was manageable.
“We are trying to strike a balance in our process,” Rollefson said.
Meanwhile, school district staffers were working to connect with families, starting with those who already had existing barriers due to economic circumstances, homelessness or other issues. Some of these families are the same ones who lack internet or WiFi access.
“Kathy Volk (Pupil Services director) and her team were reaching out to people,” Rollefson said. “We have a large number of students who we know are already struggling, and now we’re trying to reach out to the second wave, to see if there’s anything we can do to make sure they have the food, shelter, medical and health-care access they need.”
“We heard from a number of families that didn’t know we had free meal pickup for all students, so we are working to get the word out about that,” he added.
The free food distribution, which started last week, already has provided more than 1,330 meals for local children.
The distribution currently has two pickup sites, Sullivan Elementary School and Jefferson High School, with pickups set between 11 a.m. and noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. However, as the situation evolves, the district is looking at establishing more pick-up sites, and possibly even delivering to addresses where families are facing severe hardships.
As of Monday, students could connect to their regular classes and participate in online learning. That lent some consistency to what’s become a very unpredictable world and helped students focus on learning goals.
As Jefferson and other districts jump into online learning, however, there still are a lot of unknowns, Rollefson acknowledged.
How long will schools remain closed? Will students be able to finish their school year in a building?
More immediate concerns that have to be resolved include long-term grading, graduation requirements and how to catch up students somewhere down the line when things return to normal.
For now, Rollefson said, the Jefferson district has focused on re-establishing connections with students and their families, and engaging students in learning ... to whatever degree is possible.
