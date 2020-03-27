JEFFERSON — The Randy Schopen Foundation is raising money for grants to help area businesses and people affected by closures due to the coronavirus.
The foundation is providing $10,000 of seed money for the grants, Greg Schopen, Randy's brother, announced.
"Everyone knew how passionate Randy Schopen was about supporting local businesses and people in need," he said of his late brother. "All money raised during this fundraiser will be set aside to support businesses, families and individuals affected by the shutdown by the coronavirus."
Tax-deductible donations may be made on the Randy Schopen Foundation website at https://randyschopenfoundation.org/ or be sent to: Randy Schopen Foundation, 148 E. Milwaukee St., Jefferson, WI 53549.
"We greatly appreciate anything people or businesses can spare for this cause that was so important to Randy, ad to help continue fund the program," Greg said.
Meanwhile, applications for help from the Coronavirus Response Fund grants may be filled out on the foundation website at https://randyschopenfoundation.org/.
Typically, the foundation’s mission is to continue to support purposes that Randy Schopen would have supported. Greg said that applications will be considered for all of those in need, with preference given to those meeting the following criteria:
• Individuals or businesses in the Jefferson Community Foundation service area.
• Families with children under 18 years age.
• Senior citizens or individuals with special health needs.
• Those who have been displaced or who have lost employment in the service sector, particularly those who have worked in the restaurant and bar business.
The application process will have the option for the applicant to request funds confidentially for those with personal needs. Amounts granted will be at the sole discretion of the foundation, depending on need and the number of applications received.
Greg emphasized that application is open to the general public, but those in the service industry are a priority.
"Randy was passionate about the service industry and always went out of his way to help his employees ... the waitstaff, cooks," Greg said. "The grants will be a supplement for some of the people displaced by closings due to the virus.
The government program will be five or six weeks away," he added. "Hopefully we can bridge the gap."
Further questions and grant consideration requests may be addressed to Greg Schopen at (715) 966-5061 or gschopen@hotmail.com.
Randy Schopen, who for nearly four decades served as the undisputed "captain" at the helm of several popular restaurants and was known for his generous hospitality and civicmindedness, passed away in December 2011 at age 61.
Born and raised on the family farm east of Jefferson, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison Farm and Industry Short Course and then went into business, rather than farming.
For 34 years, Randy Schopen was the owner of Capn's Corner in the Town of Aztalan. The landmark tavern, which dates back to 1955, formerly was known as Harzel's Bar. Schopen, who had worked there as a bartender, purchased the business in 1975 after a knee injury took him out of farming full time ... and eventually led to seven knee replacements.
Outside of one year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the then-24-year-old Schopen had no post-high school education or business training. A Jefferson High School graduate, he was dubbed "Captain" or "Cap'n" during his sports-playing days in high school and beyond, and the nickname eventually served to name his new business venture. In 2009, the tavern was razed to make way for the State Highway 26 bypass.
Schopen started Capn's Catering in August 2001 out of a Johnson Creek site. He purchased the former Stockade Restaurant building on Fort Atkinson's northwest side and, after overhauling it, opened Capn's Steakhouse and Saloon in December of 2009. Today, it is the site of Fort 88 Smokehouse.
He was extremely active in the community, serving as vice president of Tomorrow's Hope since its inception in 1998 and as a big backer of the Jefferson Blue Devils, Jefferson County Snowmobile Alliance, Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club, Watertown Elks Club, Wisconsin Vietnam War Memorial, UW aAthletics, high school athletics, local food pantries, Pheasants Forever, the Jefferson County Fair and 4-H program, among others.
The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce had presented Schopen with the Ray O. Fischer Outstanding Citizen Award for 2001, and in May 2011, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce named Schopen its "Small Businessperson of the Year."
