Senger out, Richards up
Connor Senger, a former UW and UW-Oshkosh quarterback, left the UW-Whitewater football coaching staff to take a quality control position on the offensive coaching staff at North Dakota State.
Senger spent one year coaching the running backs for the Warhawks. His position is being filled on an interim basis by Jerimie Richards, a former UW-Whitewater wide receiver. Richards had been a graduate assistant for the Warhawks.
Lemminger fight in Connecticut postponed
Johnson Creek native Mark Lemminger Jr. was scheduled for welterweight bout against Ian Pascu will take place on Friday, March 13 in Uncasville, CT.
Amid the threat of COVID-19, the entire card was postponed indefinitely. Lemminger maintains a 9-1 record as a professional fighter.
Warhawks cancel spring break trips
As of Thursday evening, the UW-Whitewater baseball and softball teams intended to take their spring break trips as planned. On Friday afternoon, both teams announced separately that they will be canceling those trips.
The softball team already had five of its 12 games canceled on the trip to Florida as of Thursday. Baseball only had one opponent cancel on its trip.
The NCAA canceled all winter and spring championship tournaments on Thursday afternoon including the College World Series and College Softball World Series at all divisions due to growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.