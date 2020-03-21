JOHNSON CREEK — St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek will offer worship services via drive-in starting Sunday, the South-Central Synod of Wisconsin of the ELCA has announced.
"Lutheran Churches (ELCA) in Wisconsin are facing this challenging time during the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic with creativity and agility. Pastors and deacons and are working rapidly to create virtual worship services that are streamed live and are as varied as our congregations themselves," said Deacon Vicki Hanrahan, assistant to the bishop of synodical lLife for the South-Central Synod of Wisconsin, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
"In smaller congregations, this might include a single pastor sharing a message and playing the piano and leading song by themselves with a camera operator to assist, such as is the case with Pastor Brenda Lovick of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church in Cambridge, or in our larger churches, multiple pastors and staff retelling the gospel stories with music, sermons and prayers, such as Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison and Verona."
Many congregations — such as Bethel Lutheran Church, Messiah Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran, all in Madison — have been streaming their services for several years and even broadcasting on TV or radio. Barneveld Lutheran Church has been streaming on a weekly basis, helping homebound and snowbirds stay connected to their community, she noted.
"But for the first time, this weekend, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek will offer worship via a drive- in service," Hanrahan said. "Worshippers will stay in their vehicles and tune it to a low-frequency FM channel on their car radios to participate."
“They are waiting for their transmitter, but fully expect to offer worship this way this Sunday," said the Rev. Dale Vlastnik. "I will preach from a farm wagon and we’ll have an abbreviated service, but we’ll offer communion and gather the offering as folks drive out of the parking lot. God will be working through us, especially through all of this during this challenging time.”
Note that they will not only have bread and wine, but jumper cables, as well!
Others who have not explored broadcasting or streaming their worship services are on a steep learning curve right now, Hanrahan said.
"Our role is to serve and support the leadership of these churches, so we are spending our time teaching best practices for online worship, how to set up Zoom meetings and webinars and providing guidance for pastoral care during this pandemic," she said. "Many of our pastors care for the most vulnerable with pastoral visits, so for the time being, those visits are being suspended, except perhaps for end-of life visits to those in HospiceCare. Some of our pastors are spending their days making phone calls to these folks.”
One pastor, the Rev. Dean Kirst of Lakeview Lutheran Church, reported spending the entire day Friday just checking in with the people who he would normally visit in person.
"I spent the entire day and early evening yesterday simply calling members of the congregation. I started with the most vulnerable and isolated. I talked with over 22 people and it is very clear that voice contact and conversation were more important than online worship or even devotions," Kirst said. "And many of the folks I talked to do not have access to online activity.
This office of the bishop in this synod is seeing pastors and deacons adjusting as they care for their communities. They say they are concerned about staying connected and are looking at their culture and matching responses that make sense for their people, he said. And that is what we are suggesting to our congregation … that they think about what will resonate with their people. Is it a daily devotion Youtube such as that which Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison is doing? Is it a regular uplifting message via “Fireside Chats” via Facebook such as those by Pastor Jim Hearne of Barneveld Lutheran Church? Is it a funny musical parody played by Rev. Seth Hecox of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie to congregants via Facebook? Or are they using the taped messages from Bishop Rogness available on the synod’s website. As Bishop Rogness points, 'Whatever response they are taking, we lift our people in prayer as they continue to spread the gospel message and comfort and assure people as we continue to navigate these uncharted waters and turbulent times.'”
The list of worship services that will be streamed and Holy Week special services is on https://scsw-elca.org/healthresources/worship/.
