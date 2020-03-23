St. Vincent de Paul has closed its Fort Atkinson thrift store, even though its merchandise sales are a large part of what keeps the Catholic charity’s mission going.
Bill Roberts, president of the local Society of St. Vincent de Paul, announced Monday that the store was closed Saturday until at least April 6. Also shuttered is its next-door tenant, Cornerstone of Hope.
“The reasons were twofold: first, the health and safety of our employees, volunteers and customers, and second, the fact that that business had dropped to barely nothing,” Roberts said, adding that shopping dropped about 95 percent in the past week-and-a-half.
At the same time, however, the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry Office remains open and is taking calls for assistance and making appointments.
“Calls are coming in like crazy; people are hurting out there,” Roberts said.
The requests for help run the gamut, from assistance with rent and utility payments to help with food, he noted.
“I had two calls on Friday from people needing money for gas for cars so they can look for jobs,” Roberts said.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, St. Vincent de Paul would receive 12 to 15 requests for assistance per week, and would be able to fill five to eight of them if it could, depending on the need. But the store’s closure means a lot of the income supporting the ministry has dropped, and donations sorely are needed.
Roberts said he anticipates receiving some grant funding from the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties and the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation; however, when and how much are unknown.
“We are seeking donations in any amount, which will go specifically to help your neighbors in need,” he said.
Checks may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Ministry, 1525 Summit Dr., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. The charity does not have any online donation procedures in place yet.
In the meantime, persons needing help may contact Jim and Lisa Wilson at the ministry office at (920) 568-1266.
The status of the Jefferson and Lake Mills St. Vincent de Paul stores was unavailable as of presstime. However, financial donations may be sent to the Jefferson store at 720 E. Lake St. and Lake Mills store at 1438 S. Ryan Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.