St. Vincent de Paul thanks
Editor, Daily Union: Before the coronavirus pandemic, the local St. Vincent de Paul Ministry, on average, was contacted on average by 13 families a week for assistance with a myriad of needs ranging from rent and utility assistance, payments for medical treatments, fuel for transportation to jobs and interviews, food ... the list goes on.
COVID-19 mitigation efforts caused schools and non-essential area businesses to temporarily close, including the St. Vincent de Paul Store. The store is the main source of funds for the Ministry; however, requests for assistance have grown by 25 percent and the ministry anticipates requests for assistance to increase.
The United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties, with a monetary match from the Fort Community Foundation, recently distributed funds from its pillar grant to local schools and agencies, including St. Vincent de Paul in Fort Atkinson, in an effort to help those locally affected by the pandemic. Similarly, local benefactors have donated funds to assist those in need. We thank them for their generosity.
The continued need is serious and growing. The influx of requests is far outstripping financial resources and the ministry respectfully asks Fort Atkinson citizens to consider making a tax-deductible donation to St. Vincent de Paul Ministry, 1525 Summit Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Any amount is greatly needed and very much appreciated; 100 percent of any donation will be used to directly help those requesting assistance.
Thank you in advance for your support. — Sincerely, St. Vincent de Paul Fort Atkinson Board of Directors, Fort Atkinson.
