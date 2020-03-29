The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Jefferson County inched up to nine during the weekend, although there appeared to be no "clusters" in any one area.
Jefferson County Health Department director/health officer Gail Scott reported that as of noon on Saturday, there had been eight Jefferson County residents diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday, that had risen to nine.
"These are just the number of people who have received a positive test result. There are lots of pending tests. There are likely more cases in the county as not everyone is being tested," Scott said.
She advised that Jefferson County residents should assume there are undiagnosed cases in the community and there is community spread of the disease locally, statewide and nationwide.
"We are getting positive results for people who live in different parts of Jefferson County," Scott explained. "So we are not seeing a cluster of cases in any one area. People should assume it is spreading throughout Wisconsin and they should take precautions to protect themselves."
She said that everyone should do their part in complying with the "Safer at Home" order and stay home as much as possible in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I thank everyone who is staying home, practicing social distancing, washing their hands, covering their cough and staying home when sick," she continued. "This is a very difficult time for all.
"We have had great cooperation and communication with all of our community partners. Our staff have been working long hours to conduct contact tracing for positive cases, follow-up on all who have been tested, provide guidance for businesses and health care providers, and answering questions."
She said Jefferson County has a very dedicated health-care system that is working hard to assist individuals affected by not only this virus, but with other health conditions, as well.
"Community leaders, municipalities, health-care providers, Emergency Management, Fort HealthCare and county administrative staff have been meeting on a regular basis to respond to this pandemic and keep our community as safe as possible," Scott said.
She noted that the Health Department is in daily contact with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and is following all DHS and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for case management, guidance, and community mitigation.
Anyone with questions related to COVID-19 can email the Jefferson County Health Department at COVID19@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Meanwhile, as of Sunday, there were 1,112 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, and 16.550 negative cases. The death toll was 13.
The Associated Press reported that confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide passed 700,000 on Sunday, as countries warned the virus could disrupt lives for months, if not years.In the United States, White House coronavirus task force member Anthony S. Fauci said the country could record 100,000 to 200,000 deaths and millions of infections, according to current but rapidly evolving projections.
Among significant developments:
• Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House task force, offered a grim assessment: “No state, no metro area, will be spared.” The U.S. has reported more than 2,300 coronavirus-related deaths and 130,000 confirmed cases.
• Louisiana’s governor warned that his state’s health system is at risk of being overwhelmed with patients in a matter of days. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said he believes his state’s death toll would eventually reach the “thousands.”
• Britain could take six months or more to return to “normal,” a health official said, while Japan is seeing a sudden acceleration in coronavirus cases.
• Moscow will enact a citywide quarantine starting Monday in Russia’s most restrictive coronavirus-related measure yet.
• Italy reported a slight decline in deaths on Sunday, with 756 dead in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s total to 10,799. War-ravaged Syria reported its first death. There are more than 33,000 covid-related fatalities worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.