JEFFERSON — Jefferson County has recorded its seventh confirmed case of coronavirus, health officials reported Friday.
Jefferson County Health Department director Gail Scott said that of the six cases, two are county residents who traveled domestically and two are people who have contacts to cases.
The type of exposure of the last three cases was unknown as of presstime.
Confirmed cases of coronavirus in surrounding counties as of Thursday numbered six in Dodge, five in Walworth, eight in Rock, 56 in Waukesha and 114 in Dane. Milwaukee County has the most cases, at 347. Information was expected to be updated Friday afternoon.
The Department of Health Services has been sharing statistics on the outbreak according to the county. Scott said it no longer will include updates on community spread as COVID-19 is spreading throughout Wisconsin.
“Since Public Health no longer authorizes testing, we do not know how many people are being tested,” she explained. “This is ordered by their medical provider and sent to various labs.
“The Department of Health Services has advised that the virus is spreading throughout Wisconsin,” she added. “My staff are currently conducting the investigation on the new case.”
As of Thursday worldwide, there have been 528,859 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 23,959 deaths and 123,364 persons who have recovered from the virus.
In the United States, there have been 83,097 cases, up 14,886 from Wednesday, with a total 1,198 deaths. Comparatively, China has had 81,285 cases with no new ones in the last day and total 3,287 deaths, and Italy has 80,589 cases, up 6,203 since Wednesday, with a total 712 deaths.
Statewide, 707 of 11,563 tests have had positive results as of Thursday, up from 585, and eight deaths have occurred. The number of negative cases is up 1,852 from the previous day.
Scott shared the following key messages from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:
• Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it’s important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing.
• Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.
• Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick.
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
• Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact.
• We all need to work together to flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19.
• If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211; visit 211Wisconsin.org; or call 211. Call volumes are high, so please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.
• If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.
