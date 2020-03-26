JEFFERSON — Jefferson County has recorded its sixth confirmed case of coronavirus, health officials reported Thursday.
Jefferson County Health Department director Gail Scott said that of the six cases, two are county residents who traveled domestically and two are people who have contacts to cases.
The type of exposure of the last two cases was unknown as of presstime.
Jefferson County has had 98 tests come back negative, she added.
Statewide, 707 of 11,563 tests have had positive results as of Thursday, with eight deaths overall. The number of negative cases is up 1,852 from the previous day.
Confirmed cases of coronavirus in surrounding counties number three in Dodge, five in Walworth, eight in Rock, 56 in Waukesha and 114 in Dane.
The Department of Health Services has been sharing statistics on the outbreak according to the county. Scott said it no longer will include updates on community spread as COVID-19 is spreading throughout Wisconsin.
"Since Public Health no longer authorizes testing, we do not know how many people are being tested," she explained. "This is ordered by their medical provider and sent to various labs.
"The Department of Health Services has advised that the virus is spreading throughout Wisconsin," she added. "My staff are currently conducting the investigation on the new case."
Meanwhile, in light of the growing restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ urged residents to see the glass as half-full.
She acknowledged the inconvenience of directives such as Gov. Tony Evers’ newest travel restrictions, but also the necessity of them.
“Today I saw my first robin — a sign that spring was here,” Happ said. “With the arrival of spring, we would typically see kids on spring break, their jackets on the ground, playing on the playground at Stoppenbach or Riverfront parks. With spring, we would usually see the never-ending lines at Frostee Freeze or Wedl’s Hamburger Stand, or people enjoying the warmer weather on the back deck of Rock River Pizza and so many other wonderful local restaurants.
“But we aren’t going to be able to see that for a while, and with good reason,” she said. “It’s just not safe. The safety and health of our citizens due to this pandemic must be the primary focus at this time.”
She noted that public health violations under Chapter 252 of the Wisconsin Statutes can result in the arrest, quarantine and even criminal prosecution of violators, although Happ emphasized that the goal of these laws is compliance, not punishment.
“Local law enforcement and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office are committed to supporting the recommendations of public health officials.,” Happ said. “I hope that everyone in our community will follow the public health orders so that enforcement of laws relating to violations of these orders will not be required.”
She stressed that public safety is the primary objective of these statutes and their enforcement, noting, “The overriding goal is to get people to voluntarily comply with public health actions such as quarantine and isolation orders, because voluntary compliance mitigates the spread of COVID-19.”
While Happ remained optimistic that citizens would follow these public health orders, she noted that if local law enforcement is presented with a violation by a business or an individual, it will evaluate the necessity of arrest or prosecution and will be guided by the recommendations of public health officials and the risk to the public due to the violator’s actions.
Meanwhile, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office will remain open with reduced staff to conduct all necessary office operations and hearings as required by statute and consistent with recent Supreme Court and Jefferson County directives in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys and staff will be available to answer calls and e-mails from citizens, law enforcement and victims during regular business hours.
Meanwhile, Happ and Scott shared the following key messages from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:
• Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it’s important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing.
• Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.
• Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick.
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
• Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact.
• We all need to work together to flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19.
• If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211; visit 211Wisconsin.org; or call 211.
Call volumes are high, so please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.
• If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.
